Mahindra Scorpio N features silently revised. Check what has changed

Mahindra & Mahindra has silently revised the feature list on its widely popular Scorpio N SUV. A leaked document has revealed that the homegrown automaker revised some of the features available on the Scorpio N SUV as part of the band's integrated material cost reduction (ICMR) process. These changes apply to the SUVs that have been booked on or after 1st January 2024.

Features of the entry-level Z2 trim remain unchanged, while the Z4 and Z6 trims of the SUV no longer come equipped with the cold glove box. Also, the Z6 trim of the SUV doesn't get the instrument cluster that it was getting so far. Instead, the Z6 trim now gets the same instrument cluster as the Z4. Further, the Scorpio N's Z4 trim now misses out on a host of features. These features include the AdrenoX suite, built-in Alexa, and a coloured instrument cluster.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

This feature list revision of the Mahindra Scorpio N SUV comes right after the homegrown auto giant announced a price hike for the car. Mahindra hiked the prices of the Scorpio N by up to ₹39,300 last month. The automaker attributed this decision of price hike to the rising production costs owing to the increasing cost of raw materials.

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV was launched as a heavily revamped avatar of the iconic SUV in June 2022. Since then the Scorpio N claims to have surpassed the production milestone of one lakh units. It was launched alongside the Scorpio Classic, which comes with a design approach that is more in line with the original styling of the Scorpio SUV. The Mahindra Scorpio N SUV is available in six different trim options, priced between ₹13.60 lakh and ₹20.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, the SUV comes in five different exterior colour choices.

First Published Date: