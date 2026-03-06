Mahindra Scorpio N facelift spotted ahead of launch

Mahindra is preparing to roll out a mid-life update for the Scorpio N , and recent spy shots suggest the SUV will receive a series of updates aimed at improving its design, features and safety. While the model will continue to sit on the same rugged body-on-frame platform that defines its character, the updated version is expected to feel more contemporary both on the outside and inside the cabin.

On the exterior, the facelift is likely to introduce a few styling revisions rather than a complete overhaul. Test mules indicate that the front grille could adopt a new horizontal slat pattern, replacing the vertical design used on the current model. This redesign also appears to make the grille slightly larger, giving the SUV a bolder face. The front bumper seems to have been reworked as well, and Mahindra will introduce new alloy wheel designs to help distinguish the updated model from the existing version. The headlamps and overall lighting setup are expected to remain similar, although minor detailing tweaks may be part of the update.

The cabin is where the more noticeable changes are expected. The facelifted Scorpio N could feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system, reportedly borrowed from the Thar Roxx. To accommodate the bigger display, the dashboard layout is expected to be revised with repositioned air vents and a cleaner design. Higher trims are also likely to get a fully digital instrument cluster in place of the current semi-digital setup. Mahindra may also update the interior colour themes and materials to make the cabin feel fresher and more premium.

Another potential addition is a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. If introduced, it would enhance the sense of openness inside the SUV and help the Scorpio N keep up with newer rivals that already offer expansive sunroofs.

Safety and driver assistance technology could also see a major upgrade. Top variants are expected to feature Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, which may include adaptive cruise control, lane assist and autonomous emergency braking. A 360-degree camera system is also likely to be added, making parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces easier.

Under the hood, the mechanical package is expected to remain unchanged. The SUV should continue with the existing 2.0 litre turbo petrol and 2.2 litre diesel engine options, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. Rear wheel drive will remain standard, while four wheel drive should continue to be offered with select diesel variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: