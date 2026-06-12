Mahindra Scorpio N facelift spied, panoramic sunroof and larger screens expected

The Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift has been spotted testing once more on Indian roads, suggesting that its launch could be getting closer. The SUV, which first went on sale in 2022, appears set for a mid-cycle update with changes to its styling, cabin, and features. Recent spy images and videos from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan have offered the clearest look yet at what Mahindra may be preparing for its flagship ladder-frame SUV.

New look at the front

The most visible changes are expected at the front. The facelifted Scorpio N seems likely to get a fresh grille with horizontal slats, inspired by the Vision.S concept shown in 2025. The front bumper also appears to have been revised.

Mahindra may also update the headlamps and reshape the air intake area. These changes are expected to give the SUV a cleaner and newer appearance without moving too far away from the current model’s familiar shape.

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Changes on the outside

Along the sides, the Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is likely to feature newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, small updates to the bumper and tail lamps are expected to help separate the facelift from the version already on sale.

The test vehicle remains heavily camouflaged, but the overall package suggests Mahindra is aiming for a sharper look rather than a full redesign.

Bigger updates expected inside

The cabin is expected to see more noticeable changes than the exterior. Earlier spy shots point to a redesigned dashboard with horizontal AC vents replacing the current vertical layout. A larger floating touchscreen infotainment system is also likely. Reports suggest the new unit could be around 10.25 inches and may replace the current integrated setup.

A fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster is another possible addition. That would replace the present semi-digital display and make the cabin feel more modern.

Feature upgrades may include a panoramic sunroof, replacing the current single-pane unit. Spy videos have also shown camera equipment and radar modules on the test mule, pointing to a wider rollout of Level 2 ADAS features across more variants.

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Engines likely to stay the same

Mechanically, the Scorpio N Facelift is expected to keep its current engine options. These include the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, which produces up to 200 bhp, and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine offered in multiple states of tune.

Manual and automatic gearbox options should continue, while select diesel versions are expected to retain the 4x4 drivetrain.

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