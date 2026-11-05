Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One spied ahead of expected festive season launch

Indian automaker Mahindra is set to launch a special edition of the Scorpio N, called the Edition One, which has been spotted at a dealer yard ahead of its anticipated festive season launch, marking the SUV’s second significant update in less than three months. The special edition is expected to receive cosmetic changes, including a revised grille, updated cabin colour scheme and exclusive badging.

Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One has been spotted ahead of its festive launch, featuring revised styling, a red-black cabin and existing powertrains and could cost ₹ 1 lakh extra

Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Exterior changes

The biggest, most noticeable update on the Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One is a redesigned front grille, which appears to draw inspiration from the recently unveiled Mahindra Lifestyler pickup truck. Additionally, the SUV gets exclusive Edition One lettering on the D-pillars, distinguishing it from the standard model, while other exterior elements appear largely unchanged in the spy images.

Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Interior and features

The special edition is expected to feature a dual-tone dark red and black cabin theme, replacing the brown and black colour combination offered in the current model when it comes to the interior of the SUV. Moreover, the spotted SUV appears to be based on a higher-spec variant, meaning it could retain equipment such as automatic climate control, dual digital displays, Level 2 ADAS, connected-car technology, wireless charging, ventilated front seats and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One interior and features

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Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Engine and gearbox options

No mechanical changes are expected as part of the Edition One package. The SUV is likely to continue with its existing 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engine options, paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra currently offers four-wheel-drive capability on the Z4 variant, as well as the higher-spec Z8 and Z8T trims. However, it remains unclear whether the Edition One will also be available with a 4WD configuration.

Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Expected price

The special edition could command a premium of up to ₹1 lakh over the corresponding standard variant. Like several other special editions introduced by Mahindra, the Scorpio N Edition One is also expected to be offered in limited numbers.

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