Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries begin after overwhelming response to bookings

Mahindra Scorpio-N is looking at replicating the success of Thar and XUV700. With over one lakh bookings in 30 minutes on July 30, it seems to have opened its innings on a high.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2022, 10:47 AM
Mahindra Scorpio-N has a solid road presence even if it is shorter in length than the Scorpio.
Deliveries of Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV has officially commenced in the Indian car market. The Scorpio-N from Mahindra has received an extremely strong response with over one lakh bookings made in just 30 minutes on July 30, the day the reservation window was opened. But while the response has been stronger than demand for even the Thar and XUV700, the delivery timelines are now what would be monitored closely.

VariantPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel MTDiesel AT
Z2 11.99 lakh- 12.49 lakh-
Z4 13.49 lakh 15.45 lakh 13.99 lakh 15.95 lakh
Z6-- 14.99 lakh 16.95 lakh
Z8 16.99 lakh 18.95 lakh 17.49 lakh 19.45 lakh
Z8L 18.99 lakh 20.95 lakh 19.49 lakh 21.45 lakh

Spread across five trims offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the SUV also offers two-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive option across its variants.

Mahindra had already announced it would start deliveries of Scorpio-N around the festive season and is looking at completing the first round of order book by December end. This is for the first 25,000 bookings made. Timelines for subsequent bookings would be shared by the company at a later date.

Scorpio-N variantsPetrol AT (2WD)Diesel AT (2WD)Diesel AT (4WD)
Z4 15.45 lakh 15.95 lakh 18.40 lakh
Z6  16.95 lakh 
Z8 18.95 lakh 19.45 lakh 21.90 lakh
Z8L 20.95 lakh 21.45 lakh 23.90 lakh

Built from the ground up, the Scorpio-N is established as an entirely different model than the Scorpio Classic which too has received certain updates and will also be offered by the company. The Scorpio-N gets a a number of updates on the exterior as well as inside the cabin. The SUV will lock horns with rivals such as Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, and Hyundai Alcazar. The SUV has been made available in seven body colour options - Deep Forest, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, and Grand Canyon.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets an mStallion petrol engine capable of churning out 200PS and 380 Nm or an mHawk diesel engine capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm.

The Scorpio-N has a spacious cabin as well and is relatively well packed with features that include a 12-speaker Sony system with 3D surround system. It gets Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, 20.32-cm infotainment screen, widest sunroof in the segment, rich coffee black leatherette seats, six-way power adjustable seats and 70+ connected car features.

 

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2022, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio N
