Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition vs Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Here's what makes the two SUVs different

Mahindra recently joined the blacked out SUV trend with two of its most popular models- Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition and the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition. Based on the top end variants of the regular model, these special edition SUVs feature an all black theme, both on the outside and inside. If you are in the market, looking for an all black full size SUV, the Scorpio N Carbon Edition and the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition are amongst the few choices in the market. Here’s what the two Mahindra special edition SUVs get.

1 Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition vs Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Design The Carbon Edition Edition of the Scorpio N comes in Metallic Black finish. The chrome is replaced with smoked chrome, alloy wheels are black-finished and roof rails are dark galvano colour-finished. The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition, on the other hand, receives a Stealth Black colour scheme. Brushed silver skid plates, black-on-black grille inserts, and blacked-out ORVMs are some of the key design elements of the special edition SUV. It is equipped with 18-inch black alloy wheels.

2 Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition vs Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Interior The Mahindra Scorpio N's brown and black interior has been swapped with an all-black theme that comes with leatherette treatment and stitching. Smoked chrome finishes across the interior are also present. The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition interior has also been welcomed with plenty of cosmetic improvements from the base model. The interior features a black leatherette trim, black-out trims and silver inserts for the centre console and door panels. This is complemented by a light grey roof lining adding to the two-tone theme. The remaining design elements in the cabin of the XUV700 Ebony Edition are dark chrome AC vent.

3 Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition vs Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Features Both the special edition SUVs continue to get the same set of features as the regular model. The Scorpio N Carbon Edition sports an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch semi-digital display, automatic climate control and a single-pane sunroof. Premium features include a 12-speaker Sony sound system, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with 6-way adjustment, automatic headlights and wipers, ventilated front seats, and wireless charger for smartphones. Based on the top spec AX7 variant, on the feature front, the Mahindra XUV700 comes loaded with tech. This includes the 10.25-inch twin screens for the instrument console and infotainment system. There’s also the AdrenoX user interface, Alexa built-in functionality, Sony sound system, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, voice commands, ambient lighting and more. Other key features include ventilated seats, ORVMs with memory function andOTA updates with 13 new feature enhancements.

5 Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition vs Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Price Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition is priced between ₹19.19 lakh and ₹24.89 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The new special edition will be sold only with the top-end Z8 and Z8 L trims. The seven-seater FWD AX7 and AX7 L trims form the base of the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition. The ex-showroom price for the AX7-based XUV700 Ebony Edition is between ₹19.64 lakh to ₹21.79 lakh. Whereas, ex-showroom prices for the AX7 L variant of the XUV700 Ebony Edition fall between ₹23.34 lakh to ₹24.14 lakh.

