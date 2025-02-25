Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition launched. Here's what's different

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition has been launched in the Indian market. It is priced between ₹19.19 lakh and ₹24.89 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The new special edition will be sold only with the top-end Z8 and Z8 L trims.

Mahindra also announced that they have sold over 2 lakh units of the Scorpio N in India itself. The SUV is also sold in a few global markets as well. The Indian audience has responded pretty well to new special editions so it makes sense for Mahindra to bring in a new Carbon Edition for the Scorpio N as well. The brand was already selling Black Edition of the XUV700.

What are the changes to the interior of the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition?

The black and brown interior has been replaced with an all-black theme that comes with leatherette treatment and stitching. There is also smoked chrome finishes throughout the interior.

The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition is finished in an all-black theme with dark chrome accents.

What are the exterior changes of the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition?

The Carbon Edition Edition of the Scorpio N is finished in Metallic Black. The chrome is now replaced with smoked chrome, alloy wheels are finished in black and roof rails are finished in dark galvano colour.

What are the engine options of the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition?

As expected, Mahindra has not made any mechanical changes to the Scorpio N Carbon Edition. The vehicle is available with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Each powertrain can be combined with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The petrol engine offers an output exceeding 200 bhp and reaches a peak torque of up to 380 Nm. In contrast, the diesel engine generates 173 bhp and achieves a maximum torque of 400 Nm. Mahindra is also offering the four-wheel drive powertrain with an automatic gearbox with the Carbon Edition.

In the lower variants, the diesel engine is adjusted to produce 132 bhp and 300 Nm, and it is exclusively matched with a manual gearbox.

