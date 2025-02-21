Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition teased ahead of launch

Mahindra and Mahindra is preparing to launch the Back Edition of the Scorpio N in the Indian market. The brand has released a new teaser on their social media pages. The updated SUV has already started reaching a few dealership yards so the launch can happen anytime now.

What will be the changes to the Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition?

Mahindra will only make cosmetic changes to the Black Edition of the Scorpio N. It will come with blacked-out alloy wheels and roof rails. All the chrome elements will now be finished in black. There would also be changes to the interior of the SUV in the form of black leatherette upholstery and dashboard.

What will the mechanical changes be to the Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition?

Mahindra will not make any mechanical changes to the Scorpio N Black Edition. It will continue to come with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The petrol engine puts out over 200 bhp and up to 380 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine puts out 173 bhp and up to 400 Nm. In the lower variants, the diesel engine is detuned to produce 132 bhp and 300 Nm and it comes mated to just a manual gearbox.

In how many variants is the Mahindra Scorpio N offered?

Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in six variants - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 S, Z8 and Z8 L.

What is the price of the Mahindra Scorpio N?

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N starts at ₹13.99 lakh and goes up to ₹24.69 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up truck spotted testing

Mahindra has started testing the pick-up truck version of the Scorpio N. The test mule was spotted in Manali in two body configurations - single-cab and double-cab. The front-end design was very familiar to the one found on the Scorpio N and the same is true for the interior as well. The changes started in the form of the rear bed, rear seats and a set of tail lamps that were taken from Scorpio Getaway pick-up truck.

