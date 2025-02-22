Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition starts reaching dealerships ahead of launch

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition has started reaching authorized dealerships which means that the launch of the new edition of the SUV can happen any day. The manufacturer recently released a teaser of the Black Edition on its social media handles.

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition: What are the changes?

Mahindra will only make cosmetic changes to the Black Edition of the Scorpio N. It will get a different set of alloy wheels that will be blacked-out. Just like the alloy wheels, the outside rearview mirrors, window cladding and the roof rails are also blacked out. Apart from this, all the chrome elements are now finished in dark chrome. The front and rear skid plates are also now finished in black now.

There are also changes to the cabin of the SUV. It is now finished in all-black theme whereas the standard Scorpio N gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. There would also be brushed aluminium trim surrounding the touchscreen infotainment system and the AC vents.

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition: Are there any mechanical changes?

Mahindra will not implement any mechanical modifications to the Scorpio N Black Edition. It will retain its offerings of a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both powertrains are paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The petrol engine delivers over 200 bhp and generates a peak torque of up to 380 Nm. Conversely, the diesel engine produces 173 bhp and achieves a maximum torque of 400 Nm. In the lower variants, the diesel engine is tuned down to yield 132 bhp and 300 Nm, and it is exclusively paired with a manual gearbox.

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition: What are the prices?

As of now, the prices of the Scorpio N Black Edition are not revealed. However, the price of the Mahindra Scorpio N starts at ₹13.99 lakh and goes up to ₹24.69 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition: In how many variants is the Scorpio N offered?

Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in six variants - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 S, Z8 and Z8 L.

