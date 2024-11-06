Mahindra Scorpio N: A list of alternatives to check out before you buy

While the Mahindra Scorpio N offers a good package, the long waiting period can be a downturn for few. If you are looking for the Scorpio N and do not want to wait long, here are top five alternatives to the SUV with similar specs, features and price tag.

Scorpio brand name has become a cult classic in India. With the Scorpio N, Mahindra took the Scorpio brand to a new level. Priced from ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio N is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine, both with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. It also comes in a 4x4 configuration with a 4XPLOR terrain management system. In terms of safety, the SUV comes with six airbags, ABS, an electronic stability program, and hill hold assist. The cabin features a coffee-black leatherette interior with features such as a 10.24-inch touchscreen display, a sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a 12-speaker audio system from Sony.

1 Mahindra XUV700 Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Mahindra's flagship XUV700 is priced between ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹25.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in six variants with petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine produces 195 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and is paired with either a six-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmission. There is an additional 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine available in two different configurations and varying power figures. The XUV700 is built around a monocoque chassis and it received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Its safety features include seven airbags, EPB, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and driver drowsiness recognition. The XUV700's creature pleasures include heated front seats, second-row captain seats, smart door handles, and a panoramic sunroof. There is a dual screen display that houses both the infotainment and the instrument cluster.

2 Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most prominent launches in 2024. The Thar Roxx has been priced between ₹12.99 lakh to ₹22.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the first SUV in the adventure lifestyle segment to come with features such as ADAS, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof, among others. It has both petrol and diesel engine options and is available in either rear-wheel drive or 4x4. While the starting price is reserved for the MX1 variant with a petrol unit and six-speed manual, the top-spec AX7L gets listed at ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a 4x4 drivetrain with a diesel unit and six-speed automatic.

3 2025 Jeep Meridian Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Jeep India recently updated the Meridian SUV. While the 2025 Jeep Meridian does not get any cosmetic changes, it features several technological enhancements including ADAS level 2 features and an updated interior. Another key upgrade to the Meridian is the addition of a five seater layout in addition to the seven seater option. Interestingly, with these changes, Jeep has also lowered the prices of the Meridian by ₹6 lakh. The 2025 Jeep Meridian starts at ₹24.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and tops out at ₹36.49 lakh.

4 Tata Safari Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Safari is a brand name that has been quite familiar to Indian automotive market since 1998, and with the latest facelift of this SUV looks even more premium. With the update, the Tata Safari gets a host of new technologies such as 12.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof and more. Being a seven seater, it also had a larger engine than that of the Hyundai Alcazar in terms of torque and power. While on the safety front, it has received a 5-star rating by Global NCAP. And since it is based on the OMEGA architecture, it accommodates seven airbags, emergency call assistance, as well as an advanced ESP system with 17 safety features.

5 MG Hector Plus Engine 1,451 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hector Plus is MG’s three-row SUV, priced between ₹17 - 22.76 lakh. The Hector Plus gets its power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine that can be paired solely with a six-speed manual gearbox. This unit is capable of producing 169 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. There is an additional 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes with a six-speed manual or a CVT, and it can make 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It is available in both six-seater and seven-seater versions and comes with Level 2 ADAS along with a 14-inch display.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: