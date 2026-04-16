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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio Classic Gets A Price Hike Of Upto 29,401

Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a price hike of upto 29,401

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 16 Apr 2026, 15:55 pm
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Mahindra has increased prices for the Scorpio Classic by up to 29,401 and the three-door Thar by 43,500. The Scorpio Classic continues to offer its signature diesel performance.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a price hike of upto ₹29,401
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Indian automaker Mahindra has recently announced that it has hiked the prices of the Scorpio Classic SUV by 29,401. This comes on the back of the company’s announcement of a price hike effective April 6 onwards. Not only that, but the Indian automaker has increased the prices of the three-door Mahindra Thar by 43,500. The Scorpio is a cult classic SUV when it comes to the Indian automotive market. Initially launched in 2002, the SUV has gone through multiple updates over the years, with another major update coming in 2014.

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Here’s how Mahindra has updated the prices of the Scorpio Classic:

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price Hike

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s S11 variant witnesses a price revision of 29,401 to 16,99,900 (ex-showroom) in both 7S and 7S CC seating configurations, which was earlier priced at 16,70,499 (ex-showroom). In addition to that, the S variant of the Scorpio Classic with a nine-seater configuration gets a price hike of 25,501 to 13,44,900 (ex-showroom), which was earlier priced at 13,19,399 (ex-showroom).

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The base variant of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, the 7S variant, gets more expensive by 2,000, with its starting ex-showroom price now set at 12,99,700 (ex-showroom).


Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Engine

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2L second-generation mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar gets price hike of up to 43,500

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Dimensions

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic measures 4,456 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width (excluding ORVMs) and 1,995 mm in height. Notably, it has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Interior and Features

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic boasts multiple features in its arsenal including rear AC vents, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, one-touch up and down power window for driver, central locking, follow-me-home headlamps, mobile pocket in the centre console, dual airbags for driver and passenger, a nine-inch infotainment system, gear shift indicator, ORVM’s adjustment and engine immobilizer, among other features.

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First Published Date: 16 Apr 2026, 15:55 pm IST
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