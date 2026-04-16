Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a price hike of upto ₹29,401

Indian automaker Mahindra has recently announced that it has hiked the prices of the Scorpio Classic SUV by ₹29,401. This comes on the back of the company’s announcement of a price hike effective April 6 onwards. Not only that, but the Indian automaker has increased the prices of the three-door Mahindra Thar by ₹43,500. The Scorpio is a cult classic SUV when it comes to the Indian automotive market. Initially launched in 2002, the SUV has gone through multiple updates over the years, with another major update coming in 2014.

Mahindra has increased prices for the Scorpio Classic by up to ₹ 29,401 and the three-door Thar by ₹ 43,500. The Scorpio Classic continues to offer its signature diesel performance.

Here’s how Mahindra has updated the prices of the Scorpio Classic:

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price Hike

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s S11 variant witnesses a price revision of ₹29,401 to ₹16,99,900 (ex-showroom) in both 7S and 7S CC seating configurations, which was earlier priced at ₹16,70,499 (ex-showroom). In addition to that, the S variant of the Scorpio Classic with a nine-seater configuration gets a price hike of ₹25,501 to ₹13,44,900 (ex-showroom), which was earlier priced at ₹13,19,399 (ex-showroom).

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The base variant of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, the 7S variant, gets more expensive by ₹2,000, with its starting ex-showroom price now set at ₹12,99,700 (ex-showroom).



Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Engine

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2L second-generation mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar gets price hike of up to ₹43,500

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Dimensions

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic measures 4,456 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width (excluding ORVMs) and 1,995 mm in height. Notably, it has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Interior and Features

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic boasts multiple features in its arsenal including rear AC vents, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, one-touch up and down power window for driver, central locking, follow-me-home headlamps, mobile pocket in the centre console, dual airbags for driver and passenger, a nine-inch infotainment system, gear shift indicator, ORVM’s adjustment and engine immobilizer, among other features.

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