Scorpio N, Classic become Mahindra's most popular SUVs with 17k monthly bookings

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been playing a crucial role for the homegrown automobile brand since their launch in India last year. The Mahindra Scorpio N comes with a more modernised vibe, while the Scorpio Classic carries the signature look of the SUV. Both the SUVs have been fetching about 17,000 bookings every month, which is the highest for any Mahindra SUVs, the brand has revealed.

The homegrown auto manufacturer currently has 1.19 lakh open bookings for both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic SUVs. The second most popular SUV from the automaker is the Mahindra Thar, which claims to be receiving about 10,000 bookings every month. The true blue off-roader that comes available in both hard-top and soft-top variants currently has 76,000 open bookings across India.

Mahindra Bolero range and XUV700 range are at the same level when it comes to receiving bookings. Both the XUV700 flagship SUV and the Bolero models have been receiving about 9,000 bookings every month. The XUV700 currently has 70,000 open bookings across India. The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo combined have been fetching about 9,000 bookings every month and currently have 11,000 open bookings.

Mahindra XUV300 and its pure electric sibling XUV400, together have been receiving about 6,000 bookings every month, claimed the automaker. Combined, these two compact SUVs currently have 10,000 open bookings across the country. The SUV specialist auto manufacturer also said that it currently has about 2.86 open bookings across the country.

Demands for the SUVs have been rising in India rapidly, keeping pace with the rest of the global markets. Encouraged by this, every automaker has been launching new products in the segment and Mahindra too is no different. The carmaker has launched a couple of new models over the one year that have received pretty good responses from buyers.

