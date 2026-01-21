Mahindra refreshes Bolero Camper and Pik-Up range; prices start at 9.19 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has updated its Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up range in India, focusing on incremental changes rather than a full overhaul. The revisions centre on minor exterior updates and the addition of convenience features that were previously missing from the lineup.

What’s changed on the outside

The most visible change across both models is the refreshed front-end styling. While the basic shape and proportions remain unchanged, the updated design gives the pickups a slightly cleaner and more modern appearance. The Bolero Camper also gets new decals, along with body-coloured ORVMs and door handles.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Bolero 1493 cc 1493 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Bolero Neo 1493 cc 1493 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus 2184 cc 2184 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 11.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.32 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.28 Lakhs Compare View Offers

More features where it matters most

On the feature front, select variants of the Bolero Camper now offer iMAXX telematics. The connected system provides real-time vehicle data and is aimed largely at fleet owners who track vehicle usage and efficiency. Inside the cabin, Mahindra has added rear seat headrests, a Bluetooth-enabled music system, and air conditioning with a heater.

Several features have also been made standard across the Bolero Camper range. These include a reclining driver’s seat with headrest, a wider co-driver seat, central locking, rear seat belts, and heating and cooling systems. These additions address long-standing usability complaints, especially for buyers using the vehicle for extended daily operations.

Also Read : New Mahindra Thar Roxx teased: Special edition or facelift on the way?

Similar updates for the Pik-Up

The Bolero Pik-Up receives a similar set of functional updates. Along with the revised front design, Mahindra has introduced a reclining driver’s seat with a headrest and a wider co-driver seat. Air conditioning and a heater are now available on more variants, improving cabin comfort for drivers who spend long hours behind the wheel.

Pricing for the updated Bolero Camper starts at ₹9.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Non-AC 2WD version and goes up to ₹10.49 lakh for the Gold RX 4WD. The Bolero Pik-Up range is priced from ₹9.19 lakh, with the 4WD AC variant topping out at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: