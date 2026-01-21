HT Auto
Mahindra refreshes Bolero Camper and Pik-Up range; prices start at 9.19 lakh

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2026, 18:28 pm
  • Mahindra has updated the Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up with minor design changes and added comfort features, while prices now start at 9.19 lakh.

Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has updated its Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up range in India, focusing on incremental changes rather than a full overhaul. The revisions centre on minor exterior updates and the addition of convenience features that were previously missing from the lineup.

What’s changed on the outside

The most visible change across both models is the refreshed front-end styling. While the basic shape and proportions remain unchanged, the updated design gives the pickups a slightly cleaner and more modern appearance. The Bolero Camper also gets new decals, along with body-coloured ORVMs and door handles.

More features where it matters most

On the feature front, select variants of the Bolero Camper now offer iMAXX telematics. The connected system provides real-time vehicle data and is aimed largely at fleet owners who track vehicle usage and efficiency. Inside the cabin, Mahindra has added rear seat headrests, a Bluetooth-enabled music system, and air conditioning with a heater.

Several features have also been made standard across the Bolero Camper range. These include a reclining driver’s seat with headrest, a wider co-driver seat, central locking, rear seat belts, and heating and cooling systems. These additions address long-standing usability complaints, especially for buyers using the vehicle for extended daily operations.

Also Read : New Mahindra Thar Roxx teased: Special edition or facelift on the way?

Similar updates for the Pik-Up

The Bolero Pik-Up receives a similar set of functional updates. Along with the revised front design, Mahindra has introduced a reclining driver’s seat with a headrest and a wider co-driver seat. Air conditioning and a heater are now available on more variants, improving cabin comfort for drivers who spend long hours behind the wheel.

Pricing for the updated Bolero Camper starts at 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Non-AC 2WD version and goes up to 10.49 lakh for the Gold RX 4WD. The Bolero Pik-Up range is priced from 9.19 lakh, with the 4WD AC variant topping out at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2026, 18:28 pm IST

