Mahindra plans to launch 4 SUVs in India by June 2027 including one new EV

Mahindra is planning to launch a major product offensive in 2027. By the first half of the next calendar year, the homegrown auto major is planning to launch four SUVs in India. These will include one new SUV based on the NU-IQ platform, one all-new battery-electric SUV, the Lifestyler pickup truck, and one facelifted version of an existing model. Besides that, Mahindra is preparing to launch one light commercial vehicle as well by June 2027.

Mahindra & Mahindra's Executive Director and CEO for Auto and Farm business Rajesh Jejurikar said the auto company is expected to launch five big launches in the first half of 2027. "We have five big launches that we are expecting in the first half of the 2027 calendar. One new product on the NU-IQ platform, one all-new battery electric vehicle, the Lifestyler and one refresh. Also one new LCV," he said.

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In the last quarter (July-September) of the current financial year (FY27), Mahindra sold 183,000 SUVs. The OEM sold 23,345 units of electric vehicles, with the brand's EV portfolio comprising some of the bestsellers in the country, including models like the XEV 9e, XEV 9S, etc. The electric SUVs accounted for 12.7% of Mahindra's entire passenger vehicle sales volume in Q2 FY27. Speaking about this, Jejurikar said that the automaker is operating at full capacity to meet the demand. "We are operating at full capacity or a little more than full capacity, in fact...Our numbers are reflecting a constraint of capacity," he said.

Mahindra has recently ramped up its monthly passenger vehicle production capacity to 68,000 units. Now, the company is targeting to ramp up production capacity to up to 82,000 units by the end of Fy27. This will include 70,000 petrol and diesel models and 12,000 electric vehicles. Of the total, 14,000 units will be set aside for new product launches that will be launched next year. "So there is a lot of product excitement in the pipeline and that, along with capacity expansion, we are sure will put us into very strong momentum as we get into the fourth quarter and FY28," said Jejurikar.

Meanwhile, Mahindra, in line with its peers such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, had raised its SUV prices by an average of 2.7%. The manufacturer of Mahindra Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, Thar and Thar Roxx, said that its Q2 FY27 profit after tax rose 12.9% to ₹5,102 crore from the same period a year ago, helped by strong demand for its range of SUVs.

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