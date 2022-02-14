Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra offers discount on new cars in February, leaves out XUV700, Thar SUVs

Mahindra is offering discount in excess of 80,000 on select models in its lineup. However, the discounts are not applicable on some of its flagship models like the XUV700, Thar and Bolero Neo.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 11:13 AM
Mahindra is offering discount in excess of ₹80,000 on select models in its lineup. However, the discounts are not applicable on some of its flagship models like the XUV700, Thar and Bolero Neo. (MINT_PRINT)

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on some of its models in February. The carmaker has extended benefits of up to 81,500 on select models for this month. However, the benefits do not include flagship models like the XUV700, Thar or the Bolero Neo SUVs.

Here is a look at how much one can save while buying a Mahindra SUV in February.

The biggest discount offered by Mahindra and Mahindra this month is on one of its most expensive SUV in the lineup. The Alturas G4 SUV attracts benefits of up to 81,500 in February. The Alturas G4 rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in the Indian markets.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is being offered with an exchange bonus of up to 50,000, besides corporate discounts and other offers adding up to additional 31,500.

Mahindra offers Alturas G4 SUV in India in two trims. Powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, Alturas G4 comes in 2WD and 4WD options. The price starts at 28.85 lakh and goes up to 31.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra's sub-compact SUV XUV300 is being offered with the second highest benefit among all other cars. Mahindra is offering benefits of up to 69,000 for the model, which is likely to see a facelift version in coming days.

Besides a cash discount of 30,000, Mahindra is offering XUV300 with other benefits such as exchange bonus of 25,000, corporate discount of 4,000 and other benefits worth 10,000.

Mahindra offers XUV300 SUV in India in 16 variants. The price starts from 8.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 1.2-litre petrol W4 variant, and goes up to 13.67 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant 1.5-litre disel automatic W8 trim.

Mahindra's most affordable SUV KUV100 NXT also gets benefits in excess of 60,000. The carmaker is offering cash discount worth 38,000 besides other benefits for this SUV, amounting to 61,000 overall.

Besides these three SUVs, Mahindra is also offering benefits of up to 34,000 for Scorpio and 24,000 for Bolero SUVs this month.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 11:13 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra XVU300 XUV300 XUV700 Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra Thar Thar Mahindra Bolero Neo Bolero Bolero Neo Mahindra Scorpio Scorpio Mahindra Alturas G4 Alturas G4
