Mahindra gearing up to showcase exciting concept cars this Independence Day. What we know so far

Mahindra is gearing up to reveal some exciting concept cars and a new vehicle platform on August 15, 2025.

Mahindra is planning a major product offensive throughout this decade, and we will see a glimpse of that on Independence Day this year. Like every year, on August 15, the homegrown automobile giant is expected to reveal some exciting products. This time, the car manufacturer has teased three concept cars that are slated to be unveiled at the August 15 event in Mumbai, which has been dubbed FREEDOM_NU.

Mahindra has already teased the Vision.T, Vision.S and Vision.SXT - which will break cover on August 15 this year. The car manufacturer is expected to showcase at least four different concept models at the event, which will give us an idea of future Mahindra SUVs, across both electric and internal combustion propulsion categories. Besides that, Mahindra is also expected to reveal a completely new vehicle architecture as well.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Here is a quick look at what has been teased so far ahead of the August 15 unveiling.