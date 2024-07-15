Mahindra five-door Thar leaked: Check how different it is from the standard SUV

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up for its biggest launch of the year with the five-door Thar SUV all set for official debut next month. Spy shots of the bigger version of the iconic SUV have been shared widely during its test runs in recent times triggering speculations around its design and features. For the first time, the five-door Thar has been revealed partially, without any camouflage, to offer a glimpse at what the upcoming SUV will look like. It also shows how the bigger Thar will be different from its sibling.

Mahindra five-soor Thar is aimed to take on other SUVs in the segment which includes the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha. Both its rivals now boast of five doors with ample space for passengers and cargo. One of the biggest drawback of the existing three-door Thar is lack of space for luggage. The new five-door version promises to change the perception with more room on offer. The Thar SUV Mahindra is likely to modify the name of the SUV too. The five-door variant is expected to be called the Thar Armada.

Mahindra five-door Thar vs three-door Thar: Key differences

The leaked images shared across social media shows that the five-door Thar will look different from the three-door version of the SUV from the front as well as the side. These images have captured a five-door Thar in red exterior colour, similar to the one offered with the standard version.

The biggest changes that can be spotted are at the front face of the SUV. Mahindra has updated the grille with a new design which has not been seen in any of its cars previously. Along with the traditional vertical slats, the carmaker has now added a horizontally split design to make it different. The bumper will also get chrome treatment, which is slightly different from the smaller Thar SUV.

The second major change that can be spotted is the new set of round headlights. The five-door Thar will come with new LED projector headlight units for the first time. The Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) have also been added with a C-type frame.

At the sides, Mahindra has updated the look of the five-door Thar with an extra door on either side and hard-top setup. It will come with split glasses as one can find in its rival Jimny. The doors will also have black claddings which form the rear wheel arch. The door handles are placed vertically and is body-coloured. The C-pillar design is angular with a fixed quarter glass housed. Most of the other elements on the side remain identical to the existing Thar. Mahindra is expected to offer new design on the alloy wheels on higher variants.

Mahindra five-door Thar: Launch timeline, expected price

Mahindra will officially break the cover of five-door Thar SUV on Independence Day (August 15) next month. The price of the SUV is expected to be announced on the same day while the deliveries are likely to start ahead of the upcoming festive season. The price of the existing three-door Thar starts from ₹11.35 lakh and goes up to ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Expect to pay around ₹15 lakh for the entry-level five-door Thar SUV. The price of the top-end version could go up to ₹25 lakh.

Mahindra five-door Thar: Interior and features expected

Spy shots and the leaked images have revealed that the upcoming Mahindra five-door Thar will come with a refreshed cabin and new features. One of the changes is already visible in the recently leaked image where the ORVMs can be seen with camera which hints that the SUV will get a 360 degree camera. Spy shots also hint that the Thar SUV will come with a sunroof, which will be a first in the segment. It is also expected to get a fully digital instrument cluster and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system among other features.

Mahindra five-door Thar: Engine

Mahindra may introduce a new engine in the five-door Thar SUV besides the 1.5-litre turbo petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel turbocharged units. According to reports, the new Thar is likely to come with a third option - a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine. The engine is expected to churn out around 200 bhp of power and about 380 Nm of peak torque. It could come mated to six-speed manual and automatic transmission choices.

