Mahindra five-door Thar latest spy shots reveal new features

Mahindra is gearing up for its biggest launch this year with the Five-door Thar SUV nearing its production version. The upcoming SUV has been spotted testing recently ahead of its expected launch next month. The latest spy shots have revealed several new details about the upcoming Maruti Jimny, Force Gurkha rival. The iconic off-road SUV is likely to be called the Thar Armada. Mahindra had recently filed a patent for the moniker ahead of the launch.

Mahindra Five-door Thar: Exterior design

Mahindra Five-door Thar SUV's latest spy shots have revealed that the model will get updated designs compared to its three-door version on several counts. The SUV is expected to get a different grille than its smaller version as can be seen on the heavily camouflaged test mule spotted in Kerala. The grille on the Five-door Thar will be a mix of the traditional five slats with a vertical bar running through it.Mahindra has not used such a design on its grille in any of its SUVs so far.

The spy shots also reveal new design elements at the rear. There is a large and chunky cover added to the spare wheel mounted on the door. The SUV is also expected to get a redesigned LED taillight unit that will make it stand apart from the smaller version.

Mahindra is also expected to equip the upcoming Five-door Thar with other changes in terms of design. These may include a new set of LED headlight unit, circular DRLs and LED fog lamps. The design of the 18-inch alloy wheels, as can be seen in both spy shots, is likely to remain similar to the ones used on three-door Thar.

Mahindra Five-door Thar: Features expected

Mahindra will also update the cabin of the Five-door Thar SUV with more space, thanks to longer wheelbase. In terms of features, the carmaker will introduce a new touchscreen infotainment system in the Five-door Thar. It is likely to be the same unit that can be found seen inside the XUV400 Pro. The steering wheel of the SUV will also get an update along with introduction of climate control and an electric sunroof besides others.

Mahindra Five-door Thar: Launch date and expected price

Mahindra is likely to debut the Five-door Thar on August 15 this year. The carmaker had earlier launched the new generation three-door Thar on the same date four years ago. As far as prices are concerned, the Five-door Thar will cost more than its smaller sibling. Expect the price of the SUV to start from ₹12 lakh. When launched, the Five-door Thar will take on SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha, both of which offer five door three-row setup and are rivals in the lifestyle SUV segment.

