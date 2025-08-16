Mahindra eyes 350-acre land acquisition in Igatpuri

Mahindra & Mahindra is looking to expand its Igatpuri plant in Maharashtra, aiming to address the growing demand. The automaker recently revealed that it has submitted a letter of interest to the Maharashtra government to acquire 350 acres of land in Igatpuri. Mahindra already has manufacturing facilities in Nashik and Igatpuri in Maharashtra, and the additional 350 acres is a part of the UV maker’s ecosystem.

New 350-Acre Land Parcel In Igatpuri

A PTI report quoted Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, saying, "We have submitted a letter of interest for 350 acres of land in Igatpuri, which is part of our ecosystem. "The land parcel could be used for multiple things, including setting up a supplier park and anything that we may need more for either Nashik or the Igatpuri plant."

He further stated that the Nashik and Igatpuri plants could benefit from a feeder facility in close proximity. Jejurikar further noted that the acquisition is still in its early stages, and will go through a whole process of due diligence, and then the land purchase approvals.

The new Mahindra NU_IQ platform will bring a host of new subcompact and compact SUVs to the markets with both ICE and EV powertrains

More SUVs Incoming

Mahindra is ruling the utility vehicle segment and is set to further expand its lineup. The carmaker shared its Vision Concepts, previewing models that will arrive from 2027 onwards, and will compete in the subcompact and compact segments. Based on the NU platform, the automaker showcased the Vision S, Vision X, Vision T, and Vision SXT concepts, showcasing future ICE and electric SUVs. The new Mahindra Vision concepts will be developed as global products, including left-hand drive markets.

Mahindra further revealed it is looking to expand the production capacity of the Chakan plant by around 2.4 lakh units in the first phase of this year. This will push the auto giant’s overall production capacity at the plant up to 7.5-7.6 lakh per year. Mahindra is also looking at setting up an all-new greenfield facility and is exploring locations to increase capacity beyond 2027. The Indian auto giant plans to invest over ₹27,000 crore in its automotive business between FY2025-27.

