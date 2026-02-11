Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra expands aftersales network and training capacity in Delhi NCR

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Feb 2026, 11:02 am
  • Mahindra expands Delhi NCR aftersales with a new 26,000 sq ft training centre, five service touchpoints and dedicated eVans for electric SUVs.

A key part of the expansion is a new 26,000 sq. ft. Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence centre in the region.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has expanded its aftersales operations in Delhi NCR with new infrastructure, training facilities and mobile service units. The company said the move is aimed at improving service turnaround times and strengthening support for its growing SUV and electric SUV portfolio.

A key part of the expansion is a new 26,000 sq. ft. Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence centre in the region. The facility will focus on training personnel across sales, mechanical service and bodyshop operations. It includes an experiential learning demonstration hall and is intended to prepare technicians and frontline teams to handle the company’s increasingly technology-heavy SUVs and electric SUVs. Mahindra said the centre will serve as a capability-building hub for service staff across Delhi NCR.

The company has also introduced dedicated electric vans under what it calls the Electric Vehicle Assistance Network (eVan). These mobile service units are designed to support Mahindra electric SUV owners at their doorstep. Services will include periodic maintenance, vehicle washing and minor repairs. Each eVan is equipped with a battery pack and charger, hydraulic scissor lift, wheel balancer and other car care equipment. Mahindra plans to deploy additional eVans in Delhi NCR and expand the concept to other cities in phases.

In parallel, Mahindra has added five new service touchpoints in the region. Together, these facilities add capacity equivalent to around 70 working bays. The company expects this to improve service throughput and reduce waiting periods for customers. Among the additions is a dedicated commercial vehicle service touchpoint in Northwest Delhi.

Mahindra said the combined expansion across training, mobile service and physical infrastructure is intended to support higher vehicle volumes and evolving customer requirements in the region.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2026, 11:02 am IST
