Mahindra Bolero Neo teased ahead of launch

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the new Bolero Neo SUV in the Indian market soon. The company has now teased the upcoming SUV on its social media handles.

The new Bolero Neo SUV will be essentially a facelifted version of the previous TUV300 and will be offered with a BS 6-compliant engine. In comparison to the previous TUV300, the new Bolero Neo SUV is likely to be offered with several minor updates inside out, meanwhile bringing it inside the 'Bolero' moniker.

As per the new teaser, the upcoming SUV gets a refreshed front fascia with a chrome-finished six-slat chrome grille flanked by redesigned headlamps. The new headlamps feature horizontally-positioned DRLs that give it a sportier look. Other new styling bits at the front include fresh fog lamps, a larger air intake and a revised front bumper. Other key cosmetic updates include new silver-finished dual five-spoke alloy wheels as well as new roof rails.

The car is also expected to feature a revised cabin space with a dual-tone dashboard, a new instrument panel, beige seat upholstery with diamond quilting, armrest and headrest for second-row seats and more similar updates.

In terms of mechanicals, expect the new Bolero Neo to draw power from a BS 6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine that is also found on the existing XUV300 SUV. The engine delivers 114 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Albiet, details are yet to be confirmed officially. The previous BS 4-spec model featured a 100 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine and came paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Some of the key rivals to the model will include Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser.