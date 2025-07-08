Mahindra Bolero Neo revealed with LED headlamps and boxy design during testing

Mahindra and Mahindra have started testing the new Bolero Neo out on the Indian roads. It has been spotted quite a few times now. However, this time the test mule that was spotted was close to the production-spec. As of now, the launch date of the Mahindra Bolero is not yet known.

From the video, we can make out that the new Bolero Neo will be equipped with a new set of LED headlamps that are circular in shape. There is a possibility that the LED Daytime Running Lamps are C-shaped, just like on the Thar Roxx and the updated 3-door Thar that will launch soon.

Just like other Mahindra SUVs, there are vertical slats in the front, and it seems like there would be a set of LED fog lamps on offer as well. The overall profile of the SUV is very boxy and looks like it would be inspired by the Land Rover Defender. There is chunky side plastic cladding that enhances the SUV quotient of the Bolero Neo.

Other things that we notice are flush sitting door handles and there will be a new set of alloy wheels. The test mule was spotted using alloy wheels from the XUV700.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: