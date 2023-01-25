HT Auto
Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched in India, priced at 11.50 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced the new Bolero Neo Limited Edition in the country and the new offering is priced at 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new limited edition Bolero Neo is based on the top-spec N10 variant and gets cosmetic and feature highlights to set it apart from the standard version. The new limited edition Bolero Neo is about 29,000 more expensive than the N10 variant and 78,000 cheaper than the range-topping N10 (O).

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 12:08 PM
The Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition gets a few extra features and cosmetic highlights over the standard N10 variant
The new Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition brings visual upgrades like the roof ski-racks, new fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and a spare wheel cover finished in the Deep Silver colour scheme. The cabin also gets upgrades in the form of dual-tone leatherette seats. There’s also height adjustability for the driver’s seat and lumbar support for the driver and front passenger. The centre console gets silver inserts, while there are armrests for the first and second row passengers.

Also Read : Mahindra & Mahindra receives approval for new electric vehicle plant in Pune

The Bolero Neo Limited Edition gets new leatherette seats, silver inserts on the centre console and armrests for the first and second row
On the feature front, the Bolero Neo limited edition packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit does not get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto though. It does come with a reverse parking camera, cruise control, Mahindra Bluesense connectivity app, and steering mounted audio controls. There’s also an under-seat storage tray below the driver’s seat as a clever storage space option. The sub 4-metre SUV remains a seven-seater with side-facing jump seats at the back.

Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.29 kmpl
₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Watch: Mahindra Bolero Neo: First drive impressions

There are no mechanical changes to the SUV and the model continues to draw power from the familiar 1.5-litre mHawk 100 diesel engine tuned for 100 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The limited edition misses out on the Mechanical Locking Differential (MLD) which is specific to the N10 (O) variant. , which makes the model more than capable of tackling rough roads.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited edition Mahindra Bolero Neo Mahindra
