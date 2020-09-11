Mahindra Bolero gets a new entry-level B2 variant. Here's how much it costs

Mahindra has recently introduced a new entry-level variant in its Bolero range which is the bread and butter offering for the homegrown auto giant.

The new B2 variant is over ₹36,000 cheaper than the next B4 variant and costs ₹7.64 lakh. With the addition of the new trim, the model now has a total of 4 variants - B2, B4, B6, and B6(O). For the record, the Bolero BS 6 was launched in India earlier this year in March.

The company is yet to reveal the full specification sheet of the new Bolero B2. Goes without saying that being an entry-level variant, the car will feature only a basic kit including power steering, manual AC, and driver side airbag. On the other hand, features such as power windows, rear wiper, remote locking which are found on its higher variants, may not be part on the base Bolero B2.

In terms of mechanicals, the Bolero B2 receives the 1.5-litre diesel engine. This unit produces 75 PS of power and 210 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox which transmits the power to the rear wheels.

Price list of Mahindra Bolero BS 6:

Mahindra Bolero variants Price B2 Rs 7.64 lakh B4 ₹ 8.01 lakh B6 ₹ 8.66 lakh B6 (O) ₹ 9.01 lakh

The company has also recently introduced the new XUV500 Diesel AT in a BS 6-compliant form. The model was shelved off when the stricter emission norms came into play earlier this year. The car is available in 3 variants and starts at ₹15.65 lakh.

(All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)