Mahindra begins rolling out monstrous Armado specialist vehicle for armed forces

When it comes to manufacturing defence vehicles for the Indian armed forces only a few names come to the fore and Mahindra is one of them. Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra group, manufactures a wide range of armoured vehicles for the Indian armed forces. The latest from the company comes in the form of the Mahindra Armado.

The Mahindra Armado is an armoured specialist vehicle that has been indigenously designed and developed by Mahindra Defence Systems. On Saturday, the delivery of the vehicle commenced, revealed a tweet by Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra. He wrote in a tweet that the Mahindra Armado comes as India's first Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV), which has been designed, developed and built in India for the country's armed forces. However, the tweet has not revealed which armed force will use this vehicle.

First Published Date: