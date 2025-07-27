Mahindra BE 6 does hot laps at London E-Prix, first Indian eSUV to do so

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
In a striking moment for Indian automotive engineering, the Mahindra BE 6, a born-electric SUV from the company’s upcoming BE lineup, made its public dynamic debut by doing hot laps at the London Formula E E-Prix this weekend. This marks the first time a made-in-India electric SUV has been showcased in such a global motorsport setting.
Mahindra & Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer, Pratap Bose, confirmed the development via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “So cool to see the BE 6 on the track at the London Formula-e races this weekend! Race to Road was the philosophy when we were designing this beauty!"
Mahindra’s decision to showcase the BE 6 at the London E-Prix signals more than just a design statement—it hints at global aspirations. The hot lap display not only allowed enthusiasts to see the SUV’s dynamic potential but also placed Mahindra in the international market as a serious player.
Also Read : Over 6,300 units of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e delivered in 1.5 months. Check details
The Mahindra BE 6 was launched in India in November 2024. The Mahindra BE 6 comes priced between ₹19.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹27.65 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants or packs, as the OEM christened them. Mahindra BE 6 is based on skateboard architecture designed to underpin the born electric vehicles of the homegrown automobile brand.
The BE 6 comes offering a rear-wheel drive setup. It is available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack choices. Mahindra claims that the BE 6 is capable of achieving a distance of up to 535 km when equipped with its 59 kWh battery pack, while the 79 kWh variant is said to offer a range of 682 km. The Mahindra BE 6 with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack produces a maximum output of 230 bhp while with the larger 79 kWh battery pack, it produces 285 bhp.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.