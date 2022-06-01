Mahindra Auto grows by 208% in May thanks to high demand of XUV700, Thar

Mahindra has grown significantly in the month of May 2022, thanks to the new additions in the portfolio including XUV700 and Thar SUVs.

Mahindra & Mahindra, on Wednesday announced that it has managed to sell a total of 53726 vehicles in the month of May 2022. The company recorded an overall growth of 208% when compared to the sales in the corresponding month a year ago.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, the XUV-maker managed to touch 26,632 vehicle sales last month, while the overall passenger vehicle segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) stood at 26,904 vehicles. The exports for the month were recorded at 2,028 vehicles.

“With sales of 26632 SUVs in May, we continued the growth momentum with all our brands performing well including XUV700 and Thar. We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline. We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the home grown automaker had managed to sell 21,149 vehicles in May 2022. “Our Commercial Vehicles have also registered strong growth across segments. We are closely monitoring the supply chain related issues, which continue to constraint volumes and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the impact," added Nakra.

Meanwhile, Mahindra had previously informed that its XUV700 has comes out to be a resounding success since its launch. The new model introduction has been a massive shot in the arm for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) thanks to which it has been receiving bookings of more than 9,000-10,000 units every month. The SUV has reached a waiting period of 18-24 months despite producing 5,000 vehicles a month.

