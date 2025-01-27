Mahindra Armado ALSV armoured vehicle showcased in Republic Day 2025 parade. What makes it menacing

Every year during the Republic Day parade on January 26, Indian armed forces showcase some of their best vehicles in the national capital and this time was no different. The Mahindra Armado ALSV armoured vehicle was part of the Republic Day Parade yesterday in Delhi. This was the second time in a row, Mahindra Armado was showcased. However, unlike the Republic Day 2024, when two Armados took part in the parade, this year only one was seen.

The Mahindra Armado is an armoured light specialist vehicle or ALSV. The Armado was designed, developed and manufactured by the homegrown automobile manufacturer in India for the armed forces for various tactical purposes.

Here is what makes the Mahindra Armado a menacing vehicle.

Mahindra Armado ALSV: Key facts

Mahindra Armado was built by Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS), a subsidiary of the Mahindra group. It is built on the same chassis as the Mahindra Thar. However, the ALSV has been heavily modified to be suitable for combat. The Armado comes equipped with STANAG Level 2 and B7 level ballistic protection. It is capable of carrying a payload of 1,000 kg and can be customised to be a weapons carrier, a reconnaissance vehicle, or a border security vehicle. Also, the Mahindra Armado can be used on counter-terrorist operations like patrolling in high-intensity areas.

Powering the Mahindra Armado ALSV is a 3.2-litre turbocharged, direct-injection diesel engine that is capable of pumping out 215 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque output. The Armado is capable of running on multiple fuels. The engine enables the Mahindra Armado to run at a top speed of 120 kmph. Also, it can accelerate to 060 kmph in 12 seconds.

For transmission duty, the armoured vehicle gets a four-speed automatic gearbox. The Armado gets front and rear differential locks, a self-recovery winch, high-travel all-wheel independent suspension and much more that make it a well-capable vehicle to tackle different terrains.

The Mahindra Armado runs on 318/80-R17 tyres. What makes this vehicle even more capable is that it can run for 50 kilometres even if the tyres are punctured. The Armado ALSV can be configured with either a left-hand drive or a right-hand drive depending on the need. When it comes to the seating capacity of the vehicle it can be configured for up to eight occupants including the driver. Some other features onboard the Mahindra Armado include a public address (PA) system, GPS, automatic grenade launcher, HF/UHF/VHF radio etc.

