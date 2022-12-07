Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon

Mahindra & Mahindra’s most expensive offering, the Alturas G4 full-size is likely to be discontinued soon in India. Dealerships have confirmed to HT Auto that production has been stopped for the Mahindra Alturas G4 and they are no longer accepting new bookings for the SUV. It’s noteworthy that the model is no longer listed on the company’s website either.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 originally started life as the SsangYong Rexton and arrived in India in November 2018 as a Completely Knocked Kit (CKD). While the previous generation Rexton was sold with the SsangYong brand in the country, Mahindra opted to give the model its own badge when the new generation arrived with a reworked front and new nameplate.

The Alturas G4 is a fairly competitive product with a significant pricing advantage over its rivals including the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in the segment. The last variant on sale was the 4x2 High that arrived in September this year at ₹30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV used a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.2-litre diesel engine tuned for 178 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels on the Alturas G4 4x2 variants while the 4x4 version was previously on sale as well.

On the feature front, the Mahindra Alturas G4 was fairly loaded and came equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control, ABS with EBD, nine airbags and more.

The end of the Alturas G4 in India was something of a “had it coming" situation. The SUV barely contributed to Mahindra’s overall volumes, especially in the wake of blockbuster successes like the XUV700 and Scorpio-N. Even the new Scorpio Classic and Bolero Neo have been doing good numbers. Moreover, the Indian auto giant diluted its stake in the South Korea-based SsangYong, which further halted any future development on products, be it the Alturas G4 or otherwise. This would’ve made sourcing CKD kits in the future more complicated than what it needs to be.

Furthermore, all manufacturers are now moving towards the RDE emission norms that will be applicable from April 2023. The new norms require vehicles to be cleaner than before and it would be a lost effort to do so on low volume products. One of the reasons why other automakers too are in the process of discontinuing certain variants even of popular cars like the Hyundai i20 diesel.

With the end of the Alturas G4’s run, Mahindra’s new flagship is the XUV700, the brand’s homegrown SUV that really is a hit with the masses. It’s also a monocoque offering as opposed to the ladder on frame construction on the Alturas. For those who were considering bringing home the Mahindra Alturas G4 anytime, you should check with dealerships for any unsold stocks. Year-end discounts coupled with stock clearance might just help you secure a good deal on the SUV.

