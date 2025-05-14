HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Made In India Suzuki Fronx Scores 4 Star Crash Test Rating In Japan Ncap

Made-in-India Suzuki Fronx scores 4-star crash test rating in Japan NCAP

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2025, 12:50 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Fronx that is sold in Japan is exported from India. However, it does come with few extra safety features.
The Fronx sold in Japan comes with numerous autonomous features.
The Fronx sold in Japan comes with numerous autonomous features.
View Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Fronx arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Japan New Car Assessment Program or JNCAP has announced that they have crash-tested the Suzuki Fronx, and it scored 4 stars. The Fronx that was tested was made in India, and it was fitted with some additional safety features over the Fronx that is sold in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 May 2025, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: crash test Fronx Suzuki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.