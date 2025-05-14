Made-in-India Suzuki Fronx scores 4-star crash test rating in Japan NCAP
- The Fronx that is sold in Japan is exported from India. However, it does come with few extra safety features.
The Fronx sold in Japan comes with numerous autonomous features.
The Japan New Car Assessment Program or JNCAP has announced that they have crash-tested the Suzuki Fronx, and it scored 4 stars. The Fronx that was tested was made in India, and it was fitted with some additional safety features over the Fronx that is sold in India.
