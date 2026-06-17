Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launched at 47.5 lakh

British legacy automaker Mini has launched the locally produced, made-in-India Countryman C at ₹47.5 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable Countryman to be sold in the country. Not only that, but it is one of the most affordable cars from Mini in India, with only the Mini Cooper being more affordable at ₹44.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mini has launched the locally assembled Countryman C in India at ₹ 47.5 lakh. Powered by a 154 bhp turbo-petrol engine, it offers premium features, advanced safety technology, and distinctive styling

Mini Countryman C: Engine and Transmission

The Mini Countryman C is powered by a TwinPower turbocharged petrol engine producing a peak power output of 153.8 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch steptronic automatic transmission. Additionally, the Countryman C boasts a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres.

Mini Countryman C: Exterior

The most affordable Mini SUV in India, the Countryman C boasts a similar design language as the John Cooper Works (JCW) All4 and the Countryman Electric. The SUV further gets a blacked-out roof, blacked-out outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), blacked-out A-pillar, blacked-out B-pillar, blacked-out C-pillar and black cladding on the wheel arches, among other elements.

Additionally, the Mini Countryman C is available across five colour options including British Racing Green, Smokey Green, Nanuq White, Chilli Red and Slate Blue. Flush-fitting door handles and the absence of traditional side scuttles contribute to the vehicle’s clean design language.

A sculpted shoulder line further enhances its stance, with the front fascia distinguished by LED headlamps featuring three selectable Daytime Running Light (DRL) signature patterns. Moreover, the SUV is equipped with newly designed matrix LED taillights at the rear. Interestingly, each lighting signature is accompanied by bespoke welcome and farewell animations.

Mini Countryman C: Interior and Features

The Mini Countryman C boasts electrically adjustable JCW sports seats with a Vescin Vintage Brown treatment. Additionally, the driver's seat gets seat massage functionality. The rear seats can recline up to 25 degrees and slide up to 130 mm. The door and dashboard of the Mini Countryman C boast recycled knitted fabric panels. The textile surface is made luminescent by adding ambient lights and projections from the Mini interaction unit.

The Mini OS 9 circular OLED touchscreen infotainment system is equipped with wireless smartphone connectivity along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition to that, the head-up display (HUD) displays all information directly in front of the driver. Notably, a fisheye camera captures selfies, fun moments and videos with sound inside the cabin.

The Mini Countryman C features a Harman Kardon HiFi Sound System with a 12-speaker setup, while other features include Navigation, Remote Services, Remote Software Upgrades, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, Teleservices, In-Car Weather and Intelligent Emergency Call, among other features.

Furthermore, the Mini Countryman C is offered with eight driving modes, including the likes of Go-Kart mode, Vivid mode and Green mode, among others. A Toggle Bar Island gives access to the important driving functions, including start/stop, gear selector, parking brake, experience modes and volume control.

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Mini Countryman C: Safety Features

The Mini Countryman C is equipped with Level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features including cruise control, parking assistant and a 360-degree camera. Not only that, the Countryman C boasts front passenger airbags and side curtain airbags, brake assist, three-point seat belts, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, anti-lock braking system, cornering brake control, rear-view camera, and tubeless tyres with tyre pressure indication, among other safety features.

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