Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door launched in Japan as Jimny Nomad

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been launched in Japan as the ‘Jimny Nomade’. This is the made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which went on sale in India in 2023 and is now being exported to Japan from the manufacturer’s Gurugram facility in Haryana. Prices in Japan start at 26,51,000 Yen, going up to 27,50,000 Yen (approx. ₹14.86 lakh and ₹15.41 lakh).

India is the global hub for producing the Jimny 5-door and Japan is the latest market to get the model. Suzuki Japan is targeting to sell about 1,200

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Exports

India is the global hub for producing the Jimny 5-door and Japan is the latest market to get the model. The Jimny 5-door is exported to nearly 100 countries and is the second most exported model from the automaker in FY2025. The off-roader is also the second made-in-India model to be launched in Japan this year after the Fronx went on sale in August 2024. Suzuki Japan is targeting to sell about 1,200 units of the Jimny Nomad every month. In comparison, the Jimny 5-door averages triple-digit numbers in India.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Jimny 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Haval H6 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki goes creative, showcases seven concept cars

The Suzuki Jimny Nomad will be sold alongside the Jimny 3-door, which is locally made in Japan

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO - Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "The introduction of ‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door in Japan is a testament to the global level of excellence in our manufacturing capability. It is our second model to be exported to Japan in this fiscal year (FY 2024-25) after Fronx in August 2024. Jimny is the second most exported Maruti Suzuki car in FY 2024-25^. After its resounding success in markets like Mexico, Australia, and South Africa, we are confident that it will delight customers in Japan. The export of Jimny reaffirms our commitment towards ‘Make-in-India for the world’."

Suzuki Jimny Nomad: What's Different?

The new Suzuki Jimny Nomade will be sold alongside the Jimny 3-door in Japan with the latter being on sale in Japan since 2018. Notably, the Jimny 3-door is available as a kei car with a 660 cc engine and is called the ‘Jimny Standard’, whereas the 1.5-litre version is also available and is called the ‘Jimny Sierra’. The new Jimny Nomade will sit on top of this hierarchy.

India is the global production hub for the Jimny 5-door, which is exported to nearly 100 countries worldwide

The Suzuki Jimny Nomade is identical to the Indian version in design and mechanicals. Power comes from the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is available with either a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The SUV gets the Suzuki AllGrip part-time 4WD on all variants.

Suzuki Jimny Legacy

With the first generation launched in 1970, the Jimny nameplate has been around for over 50 years. The mountain goat has been quite popular in most markets with over 3.5 million units sold worldwide since inception in over 199 countries and regions.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: