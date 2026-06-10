Made-in-India Kia Sonet scores 1-star in Global NCAP crash test

The made-in-India one has secured a disappointing 1-star safety rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests conducted under the Safer Cars for Africa programme. The compact SUV, which is manufactured in India and exported to several international markets, including South Africa, scored 21.29 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection and 28.57 out of 49 points for child occupant protection.

The tested vehicle was built in India and the rating applies to the South African specification model. The Sonet received just one star for adult occupant protection despite being equipped with standard frontal airbags and seatbelt pretensioners.

Unstable bodyshell affected overall score

Global NCAP's report highlighted that the Sonet's bodyshell was rated as unstable during the frontal offset deformable barrier test and was deemed incapable of withstanding further loadings. The footwell area was also rated unstable, which contributed significantly to the low overall score.

In the frontal impact test, protection for the driver's and passenger's head and neck was rated as good. The driver's chest received adequate protection, while the passenger's chest protection was rated good. However, protection for both occupants' knees was classified as marginal due to the risk of impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard.

The bodyshel of the Sonet was rated as unstable.

Side impact test reveals chest protection concerns

During the side movable deformable barrier test, Global NCAP found good protection for the head and pelvis and adequate protection for the abdomen. However, chest protection was rated poor.

The side pole impact test was not conducted because the tested vehicle did not offer standard side head protection airbags. The report also noted that while Electronic Stability Control (ESC) meets Global NCAP's technical requirements, it was not fitted as standard on the tested variant and therefore did not contribute towards the score.

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Child occupant protection fares better but still limited

For child occupant protection, the Sonet scored 28.57 out of a possible 49 points. The crash test report stated that both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies, secured in rearward-facing ISOFIX child seats with support legs, received full protection in both frontal and side impact tests.

However, the vehicle lost points because it does not provide three-point seatbelts in all seating positions, lacks a front passenger airbag cut-off switch for rearward-facing child seats and failed CRS installation assessments in the rear centre seating position. These shortcomings resulted in a three-star child occupant protection performance in the detailed assessment, although the overall published rating remained lower under the updated protocol.

Safety equipment on the tested model

The tested Kia Sonet came equipped with standard dual front airbags, seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters. However, side curtain airbags, side chest airbags and advanced driver assistance features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), lane assist and speed assist were optional or unavailable on the tested specification. ESC was also optional rather than standard.

What this means for Indian buyers

It is important to note that the tested vehicle was the South African specification Kia Sonet manufactured in India for export. Equipment levels can vary across markets, and Indian-spec versions may differ depending on the variant.

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