Made in India Toyota Taisor launched in South Africa, gets a new name and heart

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor was launched earlier this year and is the brand’s smallest SUV on sale. The made-in-India subcompact SUV has now made its way to the South African market, albeit with a new name and a new heart. The South African-spec Taisor has been christened the Toyota Starlet Cross. But that’s not the only change over the India-spec model.

Toyota Starlet Cross: Why the new name

The new Toyota Starlet Cross name is understandable considering the Toyota Glanza sold in South Africa is badged as the Starlet. The original Toyota Starlet was quite popular across multiple markets back in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. While it never came to India, Toyota resurrected the nameplate in South Africa in the form of the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Since the Taisor, which is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx with a Toyota badge, is based on the Glanza/Baleno, it’s only acceptable to wear the ‘Startlet Cross’ name.

The cabin remains identical to the Indian version barring the champagne-gold inserts

Toyota Starlet Cross: Design

That said, the Toyota Starlet Cross remains identical to the India-spec model. The design language remains the same with the split headlamps, dual LED DRLs, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. The cabin also gets the same layout complete with the black and maroon theme. The model though gets new champagne-gold inserts across the interior, as against gold-finished inserts on the Indian version. The South African version though is available in two additional colours - black and blue, which aren’t available in India.

Toyota Starlet Cross: Features

On the feature front, the Toyota Starlet Cross comes with the 9-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, automatic climate control, keyless entry, multi-function, flat-bottom steering wheel, head-up display, and more. The model also gets a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, ESC, six airbags and more.

The Toyota Starlet Cross gets the blue and black paint scheme specifically for the South African market

Toyota Starlet Cross: Engine

Powering the Starlet Cross is a completely different engine over the India-spec Taisor. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines have been ditched for South Africa. Instead, the market gets the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The AMT and 6-speed torque converter seen on the Indian version have been skipped here.

Toyota Starlet Cross: Price in South Africa

The Toyota Starlet is priced between 299,900 to 359,300 Rand (approx. ₹13.70 lakh to ₹16.50 lakh). In comparison, the Toyota Taisor is priced between ₹7.74 lakh and ₹12.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with two petrol engines, along with a CNG derivative.

