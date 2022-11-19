Made in India Mahindra XUV700 goes on sale in South Africa

Mahindra & Mahindra’s XUV700 SUV has been a roaring success in India and the brand’s flagship offering is now all set to take the market by storm in South Africa. Prices for the Mahindra XUV700 in South Africa start from 479,999 South African Rand (approx. ₹22.48 lakh), going up to 559,999 Rand (approx. ₹26.45 lakh). Unlike India which gets both petrol and diesel engine options, the South African market only gets the 2.0-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol engine on the SUV.

The turbo petrol motor is available in the same specification in South Africa as it is in the Indian market. The engine develops 197 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. There’s no manual gearbox on offer in South Africa. The XUV700 is available in three variants - AX5 (five-seater), AX7 and AX7 L (Luxury), and packs a host of features including LED headlamps with DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, 10.25-inch dual screens for the instrument console and the infotainment system that runs the AdrenoX user interface.

The XUV700 is big on tech and comfort in the cabin with five and seven-seater versions available (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The Mahindra XUV700 also comes with a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system and a 360-degree camera. There’s also voice command, wireless charging, Level 1 ADAS, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more. The Mahindra SUV is also one of the safest cars to be built in India with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. The model comes equipped with a stop-and-go function for adaptive cruise control, a blind-view monitor, an electronic park brake and a driver’s knee airbag.

The XUV700 will be available in South Africa in five colour options, while the vehicle warranty includes 5 years/150,000 km cover as well as a 5 years/100,000 km service plan. Interestingly, the XUV700 won’t be getting a diesel engine in South Africa anytime soon despite the market being receptive to oil burners. However, it’s largely to do with the engine being EU6 compliant and not being compatible with local fuel. However, that is expected to change in 2023. The automaker will also introduce the Scorpio-N in South Africa next year and that’s likely to arrive only with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel from the outset. Deliveries for the XUV700 will begin in South Africa in a few weeks.

The XUV700 is one of the safest cars to be built in India (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Meanwhile, Mahindra continues to address the overwhelming demand for the XUV700 even as orders pile up for its other offerings including the Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and the upcoming XUV400. The XUV currently commands a waiting period of about 18-20 months, depending on the variant, engine and location. Mahindra has about 80,000 deliveries pending for the SUV.

