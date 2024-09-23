Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV launched in South Africa with these changes

Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV has been launched in South Africa, the first global market to get the sub-compact model since its launch in India in April this year. The XUV 3XO SUV South Africa gets is manufactured in India and exported to the African nation. The South Africa-spec SUV has several differences with the model that is sold in India, including limited engine options and updated interior. The price of the XUV 3XO in South Africa is R254,999, (roughly converted to ₹12.16 lakh). In India, the SUV comes at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV will rival other Indian SUVs sold in South Africa, including the likes of Maruti Fronx, Hyundai Venue and Exter, Nissan Magnite. In India, the XUV 3XO also rivals models likes Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet besides others. Launched in April this year, the XUV 3XO is the smallest SUV from Mahindra. The XUV 3XO is now the third SUV from Mahindra to be exported to South Africa after the Scorpio-N and XUV700.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: How is the South Africa-spec SUV different from Indian version

The XUV 3XO launched in South Africa remains identical to the India-spec model in terms of its exterior design. The SUV is offered in eight variants, starting from MX2 to the top-end AX7L. The price goes up to R4,04,999 (roughly converted to ₹19.31 lakh). However, under the hood, the exported XUV 3XO does not get the 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine or the 1.5-litre diesel engine offered in India. It only comes with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit which is capable of generating 109 bhp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra XUV 3XO in South Africa also gets an updated interior with an all-black cabin theme, unlike the dual-tone theme the India-spec model comes with. Rest of the features, which include the likes of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ADAS and 360-degree camera, are also offered in the South Africa-spec XUV 3XO.

