Lotus Emira 420 Sport breaks cover, capable of reaching 299 kph

Lotus has taken the wraps off the new Emira 420 Sport , a harder-edged version of its mid-engined sports car focused on higher performance and improved track capability. The new flagship Lotus Emira 420 Sport variant becomes the fastest Emira yet, with a claimed top speed of 299 kph and a 0–100 kph sprint completed in under four seconds.

Lotus Emira 420 Sport variant: More power for the flagship

Powering the Emira 420 Sport is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 420PS, equivalent to around 414 bhp, and 500Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission designed to deliver quicker shifts and sharper in-gear acceleration.

Lotus claims the car can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 3.9 seconds before reaching its 299 kph top speed. The company says the new variant has been engineered to deliver stronger driver engagement both on public roads and race circuits.

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Lotus Emira 420 Sport variant: Weight reduction and aero upgrades

The Emira 420 Sport also receives a series of mechanical and aerodynamic revisions over the standard Emira Turbo. Buyers opting for the Lightweight Handling Pack get a 25kg reduction in overall weight along with an additional 25kg of downforce.

The package includes two-way adjustable Multimatic dampers, a titanium exhaust system, a lithium-ion battery and multiple carbon fibre components. Lotus has also added a dedicated Track Performance app that allows drivers to record lap times.

Exterior changes include a redesigned front splitter, larger air intakes, updated vents, extended side sills, a lip spoiler and a louvred tailgate. According to Lotus, airflow to the outboard radiators has increased by 15 per cent, while brake cooling efficiency improves by 10 per cent.

Lotus Emira 420 Sport variant: Chassis and interior updates

Lotus says the Emira 420 Sport benefits from a 5mm lower ride height, revised suspension tuning and high-performance tyres aimed at improving response and stability. The sports car continues with a bonded aluminium chassis, double wishbone suspension and an electro-hydraulic steering setup.

Inside, the cabin gets 12-way adjustable seats, updated carbon fibre gearshift paddles and optional cabin enhancement packs with additional carbon fibre detailing.

Lotus says the Emira 420 Sport generates 25 kg more downforce than the Emira Turbo when fitted with the Lightweight Handling Pack.

Lotus Emira 420 Sport variant: New roof option and pricing

Alongside the 420 Sport, Lotus has also introduced a removable tinted glass roof panel for the Emira range. Inspired by the Esprit, the panel can be removed and stored behind the seats.

The Emira 420 Sport is scheduled to reach customers from August 2026 onward. Prices start at €129,900 in Europe, £105,900 in the UK and $122,900 in the United States, translating to roughly ₹1.45 crore, ₹1.36 crore and ₹1.18 crore, respectively.

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“Emira 420 Sport is proof of our commitment to Focus 2030, and we’re listening to our customers. This is what obsessive engineering looks like. We’ve built on everything Emira has achieved to date to deliver a car that is even more connected, more intuitive, and more rewarding to drive. It is a car for the drivers."

“Emira is globally renowned for its ride and handling – it has been tuned to absorb, settle and communicate, working in harmony with a steering system that remains pure. With the 420 Sport, we’ve taken that foundation and pushed it further. Adjustable dampers, increased downforce, sharper responses, reduced roll – every detail obsessively engineered to put the driver more in control."

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