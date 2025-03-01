Looking to buy Tata Nexon but confused about the variant? Consider the Fearless+ PS

The 2025 Tata Nexon Fearless Plus PS variant brings a mix of advanced technology, comfort features, and safety enhancements to Tata’s popular compact SUV lineup. This variant is priced starting at ₹13.29 lakhs (ex-showroom). Here are five key highlights that you should know about this variant:

1 Features The Fearless Plus PS variant comes with several interior features aimed at enhancing comfort and convenience, including a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display with integrated navigation, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats for added comfort in hot weather and an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter to maintain cabin air quality. These features add to the practicality of the vehicle, especially for long drives.

2 Engine and performance The Tata Nexon Fearless Plus PS variant is available with three different powertrain choices to suit various driving needs. The first is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron engine producing 86.7 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. It is available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) transmission. The second is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine generating 83 bhp and 260 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed AMT or a 6-speed manual. The final option is the 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine tuned for CNG fuel delivering 72.5 bhp and 170 Nm of torque available only with a 6-speed manual transmission. These options provide a balance between performance and efficiency, catering to different user preferences.

3 Design The 2025 Nexon retains its modern design and the Fearless Plus PS variant includes sequential LED DRLs and taillights with a welcome and goodbye function, Bi-function LED headlamps for improved visibility and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels with aero inserts. All these elements contribute to both the aesthetics and the functionality of this SUV.

5 Technology The Fearless Plus PS variant is equipped with Tata’s iRA connected vehicle technology, which includes remote engine start/stop for added convenience, vehicle diagnostics and real-time alerts to monitor vehicle health and over-the-air (OTA) software updates to keep the system up to date.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: