Looking for Hector but not a fan of MG? Here are 5 alternatives to choose from

Launched in 2019, the Hector was MG's first product in the Indian market that successfully stood out among other products from the brand. It belongs to the mid-size SUV segment, with prices starting at ₹14 lakh(ex-showroom), and goes neck-to-neck against a few tough competitors. Should you be interested in MG Hector, but wish to consider some alternatives, these five SUVs may find your attention.

MG Hector, the best-selling model of MG in India, is available in both two-row and three-row configurations. Recently, MG introduced a new color option, Snowstorm, with a dual-tone exterior comprising a white-bodied SUV with a black roof. Also, gunmetal highlights on the door handles, the console, and steering wheel are manifested in the Hector.

1 Hyundai Alcazar Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Alcazar is Hyundai's premium big SUV that now starts at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and can seat six to seven people. It is available in both diesel and petrol engines, with the option of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is capable of producing 158 bhp and 253 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel powerplant produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. With the 2024 update, the Alcazar comes newly styled with distinctive elements and is dimensionally larger than before. It features a dual screen display that houses the two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and the instrument cluster. The cabin is further equipped with automatic climate control with dual-zone AC, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, and a wireless phone charger. Six airbags and Level-2 ADAS are part of the car’s safety suite, with the latter featuring adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, a blind spot view monitor, lane driving aids, and driver attention alerts.

2 Tata Harrier Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Harrier, priced between ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹25.89 lakh (ex-showroom) has obtained a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The mid-size SUV includes an electronic stability program, a 360-degree camera, and seven airbags. The Harrier can be equipped with the 2.0-litre diesel Kryotec engine and either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The diesel engine produces 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The Harrier is fitted with a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting that can be operated through voice commands. It gets cornering fog lamps, auto LED projector headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. It is further equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster.

3 Mahindra XUV700 Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Mahindra's flagship XUV700 is priced between ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹25.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in six variants with petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine generates 195 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and is coupled to either a six-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmission. There is an additional 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine available in two distinct configurations. The XUV700 is based on a monocoque basis and has obtained a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Its safety suite features seven airbags, EPB, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and driver drowsiness detection. Creature comforts for the XUV700 include ventilated front seats, captain seats in the second row, smart door handles, and a panoramic sunroof. The front row gets a dual HD display which houses the two 10.24-inch digital displays for the infotainment and the instrument cluster.

4 Mahindra Scorpio N The Scorpio N is Mahindra's premier three-row SUV that can easily handle off-roading, with pricing ranging from ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra, known for its diesel powertrains, offers the Scorpio-N with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine available in two different tunes with varying power outputs. The mHawk unit in the Z2 type produces 130 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque, but it can also produce 172 bhp and 400 Nm in the Z4 and above models. There is also the 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine on offer that puts out 195 bhp and up to 380 Nm. The Mahindra Scorpio N also comes in a 4x4 model with a terrain management system. The Global NCAP gave the Mahindra Scorpio N a five-star rating. It has six airbags, ABS, an electronic stability program, and a hill hold assist.

5 Tata Safari Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Safari is a large SUV that seats six to seven people and is priced starting from ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium SUV is built on the OMEGARC platform and, like the XUV700 and the Harrier, has a five-star rating from the Global NCAP crash test. It is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that may be combined with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The sole power unit is capable of producing 168 bhp peak power and 250 Nm maximum torque. The Safari is equipped with six airbags, hill hold and descent aid, cruise control, and TPMS. It has a nine-speaker JBL audio system and several drive modes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: