Looking to buy Mahindra XUV700? Here are 5 used car alternatives instead

The Mahindra XUV700 has rapidly gained popularity in India, achieving impressive sales figures since its launch. Its combination of performance, technology, and premium features has contributed to its success.
While the XUV700 offers a compelling package, particularly in the AX variant priced between ₹19.3 lakh and ₹31 lakh on-road, Delhi, it's worth considering alternative options in the used SUV market.
The Toyota Fortuner remains a popular choice in the SUV segment. Its robust build, commanding presence, and proven reliability have made it a long-standing favourite. Equipped with a 2.8-liter diesel engine producing 174 bhp and 450 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers ample power and smooth performance.
Features like 4WD, ABS, ESP, and parking sensors contribute to its appeal. Pre-2018 Fortuner models can be found at around ₹27 lakh, making it a strong alternative to the new Mahindra XUV700.
The Skoda Kodiaq presents a compelling alternative to the XUV700, offering a blend of premium design, advanced technology, and luxurious interiors. Positioned above the XUV700 in terms of price, buyers can opt for the top-spec L&K variant with a pre-owned Kodiaq. Its stylish design and impressive feature set, including a powerful 2.0 TSI engine, 4X4 capability, multiple airbags, and advanced infotainment, make it a strong contender. The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq L&K can be found at approximately ₹28 lakh.
The MG Gloster offers a compelling proposition for those seeking a feature-rich, premium SUV. While it hasn't quite matched the Fortuner's dominance, the Gloster boasts a strong package. Equipped with a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215 bhp and 480 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4WD, it delivers impressive performance. A range of premium features, including a large touchscreen, ventilated seats, and advanced safety systems, further enhance its appeal. Pre-2020 Gloster models can be found at around ₹27 lakh, making it a competitive option in the used SUV market.
The Kia Carnival offers a distinct alternative to the XUV700, positioning itself as a premium MPV rather than an SUV. Known for its spacious and luxurious interior, the Carnival is loaded with features such as a large touchscreen, power-sliding doors, and a comfortable three-zone climate control system. Safety is prioritised with dual airbags, ABS, and electronic stability control.
Powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine producing 197 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, the Carnival delivers a refined driving experience. The 2020 Kia Carnival Limousine variant is currently available at around ₹27 lakh.