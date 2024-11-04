Long wait for Mahindra Thar Roxx? Here are 5 alternatives to consider

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been one of the most prominent launches of 2024. The Thar Roxx has generated signifiant buzz amongst the enthusiasts and customers alike with its commanding road presence and the hardware on offer. While the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a capable off-roader with the tech on hand, the company has made sure that the Thar Roxx also delivers on the aspect of practicality as well, making it a key all round vehicle for your family. However due to the high demand, the Thar Roxx now has a waiting period of over two years. If you are in the market looking for the Thar Roxxx, but tired of the wiating period, here are five alternatives you can consider instead.

1 Mahindra Scorpio N Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio-N is another three-row SUV that is capable of off-roading. It is equipped with a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine that is available in two distinct tunes with varying power output figures. The mHawk unit in the Z2 model produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, but it can reach 172 bhp and 400 Nm in the Z4 and higher variants. The Mahindra Scorpio N also comes in a 4x4 configuration with a 4XPLOR terrain management system. The Global NCAP rated the Mahindra Scorpion-N five stars. It comes with six airbags, ABS, an electronic stability program, and hill hold assist. The cabin features a coffee-black leatherette interior with features such as a 10.24-inch touchscreen display, a sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a 12-speaker audio system from Sony.

2 Mahindra XUV 700 Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Mahindra's flagship XUV700 is priced between ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹25.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in six variants with petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine produces 195 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and is paired with either a six-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmission. There is an additional 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine available in two different configurations and varying power figures. The XUV700 is built around a monocoque chassis and it received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Its safety features include seven airbags, EPB, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and driver drowsiness recognition. The XUV700's creature pleasures include heated front seats, second-row captain seats, smart door handles, and a panoramic sunroof. There is a dual screen display that houses both the infotainment and the instrument cluster.

3 Force Gurkha Five Door Engine 2,596 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details Like the Thar Roxx, the Force Gurkha five door too is built on a robust ladder-frame chassis. The off-roader gets a snorkel as standard giving this, a water-wading depth of 700 mm along with a ground clearance of 233 mm and a 35-degree climbing capability. The Gurkha is powered by a 2,596 cc diesel engine that churns out 138 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. However, it only comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, as there is no automatic in the market yet. The 5-door Gurkha has an ex-showroom price of ₹18 lakh and is only offered in a single variant with seating for seven occupants.

4 Hyundai Creta Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Hyundai Creta, one of the strongest contenders in the compact SUV segment competes against the rear-wheel-drive versions of Thar Roxx. The Creta gets three engine options, including a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-liter turbo petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel. The naturally aspirated version produces 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and this comes either with CVT or 6-speed manual. The turbo variant produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and it is offered mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic. A diesel engine that makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque is also available. This engine is available with a 6-speed manual as well as a 6-speed automatic torque converter. Prices for the Creta start from ₹11 lakh to ₹20.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

5 Tata Harrier Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Harrier, priced between ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹26.44 lakh (ex-showroom) has obtained a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The mid-size SUV includes an electronic stability program, a 360-degree camera, and seven airbags. The Harrier can be equipped with the 2.0-litre diesel Kryotec engine and either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The diesel engine produces 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The Harrier is fitted with a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting that can be operated through voice commands. It gets cornering fog lamps, auto LED projector headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. It is further equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster.

