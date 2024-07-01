Looking for an off-roader? Here are reasons to wait for Mahindra Thar Armada

The Indian off-road vehicle market offers a limited selection, with options ranging from the high-end (but out-of-budget for many) Mercedes G-Wagon to the more affordable Force Gurkha, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Mahindra Thar. Mahindra's upcoming Thar 5-door , expected to launch on August 15 2024, has generated significant buzz, promising to excite off-road enthusiasts.

Mahindra is set to unveil its eagerly anticipated 5-door Thar variant in August 2024. While the official name remains under wraps, speculation suggest

While the Mahindra Thar 5-door boasts a redesigned exterior and revamped cabin, the most significant upgrades lie in safety and technology. Mahindra is expected to introduce ADAS Level 2 technology, already seen in the Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra XUV 3X0, significantly enhancing driver assistance features.

The recently launched Mahindra XUV 3X0 brought ADAS Level 2 technology in the compact SUV segment. This suite of features, including adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, will also be making its way into the Thar 5-door.

This expected advanced driver-assistance system will put the Mahindra Thar Armada (which is what the five door Thar is expected to be named) ahead of competitors like the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which lack such functionalities. The Thar Armada also expected to boast another segment-first feature: a panoramic sunroof.

The current three-door Thar, launched in 2020, achieved a commendable four-star rating in Global NCAP safety tests. However, safety regulations are constantly evolving. The current model comes with just two airbags. The Mahidnra Thar Armada is expected to follow suit with Mahindra's newer offerings like the Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV 3X0, potentially featuring six airbags for improved occupant protection.

Aesthetically, the Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to receive upgrades with all-new LED lighting, a redesigned front grille, revised bumpers and a rear wiper. Mid-range trims are likely to sport alloy wheels, with top-of-the-line models expected to get premium 19-inch diamond-cut options. Spy images suggest a revamped interior with a larger infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and improved passenger amenities like front and rear armrests and rear air conditioning vents.

Carrying forward the Thar legacy

Beyond the rugged styling which the Mahindra Thar Armada is also likey to carry, one of the key reasons for the Mahindra Thar’s popularity is its engine options. The Thar distinguishes itself from competitors by offering a wider range of powertrain options, including both petrol and diesel engines, along with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations.

The Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to retain the same. It is rumoured to carry the three engine options available in the current model, catering to a range of budgets and driving preferences. Transmission options are also expected to remain consistent. Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations are also anticipated. The Mahindra Thar Armada is poised to shake up the off-road vehicle segment, giving adventure seekers more to consider when choosing their next off-road companion.

