Looking for an affordable SUV that runs on CNG? Check out these 7 options…

As fuel costs continue to climb and stricter emission norms discourage diesel, CNG-powered SUVs are gaining strong traction in India. Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Toyota are responding by expanding their CNG portfolios beyond entry-level models. What was once a bare-bones choice is now available across multiple trims, offering buyers feature-rich SUVs that combine affordability, efficiency, and practicality. If you’re planning to buy an SUV that runs on CNG, here are seven options worth considering:

1 Maruti Suzuki Victoris The newest addition to Maruti’s SUV portfolio, the Victoris, comes with a CNG option in LXi, VXi, and ZXi trims. It shares its 1.5-litre petrol engine with the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder but delivers the best-in-class 27.07 km/kg mileage. A highlight is its 55-litre underbody CNG tank, freeing up cabin and boot space. Price: ₹11.5 lakh – ₹14.57 lakh

2 Maruti Suzuki Brezza The popular Maruti Brezza offers a factory-fitted CNG kit in LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants. Powered by an 88 bhp 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, it delivers 25.51 km/kg efficiency. The SUV carries a 55-litre tank, making it a practical and familiar choice in the compact SUV space. Price: ₹9.17 lakh – ₹11.31 lakh

3 Tata Nexon The Nexon stands out as India’s first turbocharged CNG SUV. It uses Tata’s twin-cylinder technology that optimises boot space despite a 60-litre tank. Available across a wide trim range from Smart to Fearless+, the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo engine generates 100 bhp and 170 Nm, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its 24 km/kg mileage is paired with the unique ability to start directly in CNG mode, reducing petrol dependency. Price: ₹8.23 lakh – ₹13.08 lakh

5 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Unlike the Taisor, the Maruti Fronx offers its CNG kit in both Sigma and Delta trims. The setup is identical with a 77.5 bhp 1.2-litre engine and 28.51 km/kg mileage, but the higher Delta variant packs extra features, making it more appealing for those who want value along with efficiency. Price: ₹7.79 lakh – ₹8.59 lakh

6 Hyundai Exter The Hyundai Exter, the brand’s most affordable SUV, comes with both single- and twin-cylinder setups, each with a 60-litre capacity. The 1.2-litre 4-cylinder engine makes 69 bhp and 95.2 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Available across EX, S, S+, and SX trims, it delivers a claimed 27.1 km/kg mileage. Price: ₹6.87 lakh – ₹8.77 lakh

7 Tata Punch The Tata Punch remains the most affordable SUV with CNG power. It also features Tata’s twin-cylinder tech for better luggage space and uses a 74 bhp, 103 Nm 1.2-litre engine. The Punch CNG, available in Pure, Adventure, Adventure+, and Accomplished+ trims, offers both sunroof and non-sunroof options. Its ARAI-certified mileage is 26.99 km/kg. Price: ₹6.68 lakh – ₹9.15 lakh

