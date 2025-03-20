Looking for a discount on cars? Here's a list of Mahindra, Honda, Citroen and Hyundai March benefits

Leading brands such as Honda, Hyundai, Citroen, and Mahindra have introduced special offers that include cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate incentives and scrappage bonuses. These offers, valid until March 31, 2025, present a golden opportunity to own a new car at a reduced price right before they get dearer. Listed below are the car manufacturers and their March discounts:

Most car manufacturers have announced a 3 to 5 per cent price hike starting April on their offerings owing to rising input costs. However, March 2025 brings exciting opportunities for car buyers in India as these manufacturers are currently running discounts across various models.

1 Honda Honda Cars India has announced incentives of up to ₹90,000 on models such as the City, Elevate, Amaze and City e:HEV. Customers can avail of these discounts through cash benefits, exchange bonuses and corporate offers. Honda is also providing a 7-year warranty which includes a 3-year standard warranty plus extended coverage from the 4th to 7th year. Additionally, an 8-year guaranteed buyback program is available for the 3rd to 8th year of ownership. Those with a valid scrappage certificate can also benefit from additional discounts. The Honda Elevate ZX (MT) and Black Edition come with benefits of up to ₹66,100, while the SV/V/VX (MT) receives up to ₹56,100. The Apex Edition (MT) has discounts of up to ₹45,000, whereas the CVT trim gets benefits worth ₹46,100. The ZX (CVT) and Black Edition come with ₹86,100 in benefits and the V/VX (CVT) trims receive up to ₹71,100. The Honda City gets benefits of up to ₹73,300, while the City e:HEV comes with the highest discount of ₹90,000. The Honda Amaze (2nd Gen) S variant offers benefits of up to ₹57,200 and the VX variant provides up to ₹67,200 in discounts.

2 Hyundai Hyundai India has also introduced discounts of up to ₹53,000 on select models, including the i20, Venue, Exter, and Grand i10 NIOS. These offers consist of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits, with additional scrappage bonuses available for those with a valid certificate. Among these models, the Hyundai Exter gets the lowest discount at ₹35,000 while the Hyundai Venue receives benefits worth ₹45,000. The Hyundai i20, a popular sporty hatchback comes with discounts of ₹50,000 and the Grand i10 NIOS is available with the highest discount of up to ₹53,000.

3 Citroen Citroen India is offering substantial discounts of up to ₹1.75 lakh on its lineup valid only until March 31, 2025. Customers can get more details by visiting authorized Citroen dealerships. The Citroen eC3 (MY23 models) is available with discounts of up to ₹80,000, while the Citroen C3 receives benefits worth ₹1 lakh. The Citroen C5 Aircross, particularly the MY23 stock is available with a whopping ₹1.75 lakh discount. Meanwhile, the Citroen Basalt (MY24 stock) comes with benefits of up to ₹1.70 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: