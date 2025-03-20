Copyright © HT Media Limited
Looking for a discount on cars? Here's a list of Mahindra, Honda, Citroen and Hyundai March benefits

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Mar 2025, 16:24 PM
  • Multiple car manufacturers are offering discounts on their cars in March before prices hike in April 2025.
SUVs like the Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic are also up for grabs at a discounted price.

Most car manufacturers have announced a 3 to 5 per cent price hike starting April on their offerings owing to rising input costs. However, March 2025 brings exciting opportunities for car buyers in India as these manufacturers are currently running discounts across various models. 

(Also view: Upcoming cars in India)

Leading brands such as Honda, Hyundai, Citroen, and Mahindra have introduced special offers that include cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate incentives and scrappage bonuses. These offers, valid until March 31, 2025, present a golden opportunity to own a new car at a reduced price right before they get dearer. Listed below are the car manufacturers and their March discounts:

1Honda

Honda Cars India has announced incentives of up to 90,000 on models such as the City, Elevate, Amaze and City e:HEV. Customers can avail of these discounts through cash benefits, exchange bonuses and corporate offers. Honda is also providing a 7-year warranty which includes a 3-year standard warranty plus extended coverage from the 4th to 7th year. Additionally, an 8-year guaranteed buyback program is available for the 3rd to 8th year of ownership. Those with a valid scrappage certificate can also benefit from additional discounts. 

The Honda Elevate ZX (MT) and Black Edition come with benefits of up to 66,100, while the SV/V/VX (MT) receives up to 56,100. The Apex Edition (MT) has discounts of up to 45,000, whereas the CVT trim gets benefits worth 46,100. The ZX (CVT) and Black Edition come with 86,100 in benefits and the V/VX (CVT) trims receive up to 71,100. 

The Honda City gets benefits of up to 73,300, while the City e:HEV comes with the highest discount of 90,000. The Honda Amaze (2nd Gen) S variant offers benefits of up to 57,200 and the VX variant provides up to 67,200 in discounts.

2Hyundai

Hyundai India has also introduced discounts of up to 53,000 on select models, including the i20, Venue, Exter, and Grand i10 NIOS. These offers consist of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits, with additional scrappage bonuses available for those with a valid certificate.

Among these models, the Hyundai Exter gets the lowest discount at 35,000 while the Hyundai Venue receives benefits worth 45,000. The Hyundai i20, a popular sporty hatchback comes with discounts of 50,000 and the Grand i10 NIOS is available with the highest discount of up to 53,000.

3Citroen

Citroen India is offering substantial discounts of up to 1.75 lakh on its lineup valid only until March 31, 2025. Customers can get more details by visiting authorized Citroen dealerships. The Citroen eC3 (MY23 models) is available with discounts of up to 80,000, while the Citroen C3 receives benefits worth 1 lakh. 

The Citroen C5 Aircross, particularly the MY23 stock is available with a whopping 1.75 lakh discount. Meanwhile, the Citroen Basalt (MY24 stock) comes with benefits of up to 1.70 lakh.

4Mahindra

Mahindra has rolled out significant discounts on nine different passenger vehicles, including the Thar, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO and Scorpio Classic. These discounts apply to both the MY2024 and MY2025 models. The MY2024 Mahindra Thar 4WD (Petrol & Diesel) is available with discounts of up to 1 lakh while the Thar 2WD Diesel offers benefits worth 50,000. The Thar 2WD Petrol gets the highest discount up to 1.25 lakh. 

The Mahindra Scorpio N's MY2024 base Z2 variant comes with benefits of up to 55,000 while the top-spec Z8S gets a 60,000 discount. The Z8 and Z8L trims receive up to 80,000 in benefits whereas the Z6 Diesel and Z4 trims attract discounts of up to 90,000. The MY2025 Scorpio N models also come with discounts with petrol variants (Z2, Z4, Z8, Z8L, and Z8S) getting up to 40,000 off while diesel trims (Z4 and Z6) receive up to 30,000 off.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s MY2024 stock is currently available with discounts of up to 1.25 lakh with the base S trim receiving the full benefit while the top-spec S11 variant gets a 90,000 discount. 

The MY2025 Scorpio Classic's S variant comes with up to 90,000 in benefits, while the S11 is available with up to 44,000 in discounts. 

The Mahindra XUV 3XO also has attractive offers, with MY2024 petrol variants (MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, and AX5L) receiving up to 30,000 in benefits. The AX5 naturally aspirated automatic variant gets up to 50,000 in discounts while the diesel MX2 and MX3 Pro trims attract benefits of 50,000.

The MX3 and MX3 Pro diesel variants receive discounts of up to 55,000, while the top-end AX7 and AX7L trims come with discounts of up to 1 lakh. MY2025 XUV 3XO models also have discounts with benefits of up to 50,000 on trims including AX7, AX7L, AX5 Petrol Auto, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro and AX5 Diesel.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2025, 16:24 PM IST
