Looking for a diesel sports sedan? The BMW 3 Series LWB might be a worthy contender in the space

Locally manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, the sedan is being offered in two variants – 320Ld M Sport and 320Ld M Sport Pro. Designed to offer a balance of performance, comfort and technology, this diesel-powered luxury sedan focuses on rear-seat space while maintaining BMW’s signature driving experience. Here are five key highlights of the model:

BMW India recently launched its new BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB). To begin with, the manufacturer released only the petrol variant and kept the diesel launch for later. But now the pricing for the diesel has also been revealed at ₹62.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing is similar to that of the petrol variant.

1 Design and dimensions The BMW 3 Series LWB features an updated front design with a larger kidney grille and twin circular LED headlights. The Adaptive LED projector lamps improve nighttime visibility enhancing both style and safety. With a length of 4,819 mm and a wheelbase of 2,961 mm, the LWB variant offers one of the most spacious rear seats in the segment. The sedan is offered in four metallic colours – Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, M Carbon Black, and Arctic Race Blue. Design elements such as Aluminium Satinated trims and a high-gloss black rear diffuser add to the premium appeal, while the M Sport-specific design touches provide a slightly sporty look.

2 Diesel powertrain Powering the BMW 3 Series LWB diesel is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine delivering 188 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. This setup ensures a balance between performance and fuel efficiency making it suitable for both city and highway driving. The diesel variant is offered alongside the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which continues to be available in the lineup.

3 Interior and features The interior of the BMW 3 Series LWB is designed to offer both comfort and technology. A BMW Curved Display integrates the digital driver’s display and infotainment touchscreen for a modern yet streamlined dashboard layout. The flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel gives a sportier touch to the cabin, while the electrically adjustable front seats offer enhanced comfort with extendable thigh support. Rear-seat passengers benefit from the increased legroom making the LWB model more suited for chauffeur-driven buyers. A panoramic sunroof provides a sense of openness in the cabin while ambient lighting with six dimmable options enhances the premium experience. The three-zone automatic climate control system is equipped with active carbon filters to ensure a comfortable cabin environment. The combination of Vernasca Cognac leather upholstery and Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite trim further adds to the upscale feel.

5 Safety and driver assistance BMW has equipped the 3 Series LWB diesel with a set of advanced safety features and driver assistance systems. The BMW Driving Assistant includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Warning and Collision Alerts helping improve driver awareness on highways and in city traffic. The six-airbag system offers protection to all occupants while Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC) ensure stable handling under various driving conditions. Additional safety measures include ISOFIX child seat mounts for added protection for young passengers. The electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function is a useful addition for city driving making stop-and-go traffic more convenient.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: