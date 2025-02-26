HT Auto
Looking for a compact SUV under 8 lakh? Here are a few options to consider

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2025, 20:15 PM
  • The market for a practical and budget-friendly car under 8 lakh includes options like the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.
Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet are some of the compact SUV options offered under ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet are some of the compact SUV options offered under ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact SUV segment is highly competitive with various OEMs providing options with the most modern features at a great price. If you too are looking to buy a new sub-4-metre compact SUV that will fit your budget of 8 lakh (ex-showroom) then you should consider the following models:

1 Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet ranges in price from 8 lakh (ex-showroom) to 15.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and provides three engine choices: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Safety features include six airbags and standard equipment like electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill-hold assist. The 2024 update for the Sonet introduces the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), featuring lane-keeping assistance and front collision warnings. Inside, the cockpit showcases two 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation, complemented by ambient LED lighting and a premium Bose seven-speaker system.

2 Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and 15.57 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers two petrol engine options alongside a single diesel powertrain, all of which can be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 3XO features two 10.25-inch digital displays for the driver’s gauge cluster and infotainment screen. Infotainment capabilities include wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Safety equipment comprises six airbags, three-point seatbelts and an electronic stability control system. The vehicle is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, utilizing a 360-degree surround view camera along with a front radar sensor. Additional features include disc brakes at all corners, hill hold assist and ISOFIX mounts in the rear seats.

3 Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue, which has a price range from 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) to 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom), offers three engine options and the latest version of this compact SUV includes 30 safety features. It is available with two petrol engines, with the turbocharged 1.0-litre variant allowing for either a dual-clutch or manual transmission. An 8.0-inch touchscreen display serves as the infotainment screen on the centre console, and the driver's instrument cluster features a TFT digital display. Notable features include powered driver seating, two-step reclining rear seats, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Additionally, Hyundai has outfitted the Venue with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system and ADAS.

4 Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq represents a fresh entry into the subcompact SUV market and is Skoda’s first vehicle in the sub-4-metre SUV category. Starting at 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it stands out as one of the most budget-friendly options in its segment. The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and offers a choice between a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission both delivering power to the front wheels. In terms of features, the Kylaq is equipped with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electric sunroof and more.

5 Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is available with a price range of 8 lakh (ex-showroom) to 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers options of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with multiple transmission choices. Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon boasts a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display mounted on the dashboard, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The touchscreen climate controls are located below the AC vents and the centre console features a wireless charging port for smartphones.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2025, 20:15 PM IST

