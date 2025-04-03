Living with Tata Curvv EV: Pros and cons of coupe SUV outlined

Tata Motors continues to remain the ‘Impact Player’ in India's electric vehicle (EV) game with models such as Nexon EV and Tiago EV faring reasonably well and the Punch EV also finding takers. But the biggest offering - both in terms of dimensions and battery capacity - has so far been a bit of a hit and miss. The Tata Curvv EV is the flagship EV offering from the Indian manufacturer and while it was always going to be a gamble to introduce a coupe-shaped SUV, Curvv EV came in with a trunk-load of promises. Does it deliver?

Over the course of a few days, we put the Curvv EV to practical tests within Delhi and in the outlying areas to assess if it does deliver on its promises and justify its pricing which ranges between ₹17.50 lakh and ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom). So, does it?

What we liked about Curvv EV

The coupe design surely divides opinion but for most parts, the Curvv (both ICE and EV) is not just unique but quite stylish as well. Memes online compare the rear of the model to that of Lamborghini Urus - not bad as far as comparisons go. The aero-enhanced alloys, the LED lighting and the high ground clearance does help it look solid even when just standing still.

Curvv EV design may divide opinions but largely, the sleek rear profile has made this particular model standout as much as its sloping roofline also has.

With the bigger 55 kWh battery pack, Curvv EV promises a range of a little over 500 kilometres per charge. During our drives, the EV - with air-conditioning - returned around 400 kilometres before asking for a plug-in. This is quite respectable for a large vehicle. Our estimates further indicated that even on highway runs, the Curvv EV ought to put out a per-charge range of around 350 kilometres.

While Curvv EV obviously supports fast-charging option, plugging it to a conventional home outlet also suffices for overnight charges.

The Curvv EV is loaded with features and the addition of ADAS will attract many potential buyers even if we ourselves don't rate Advanced Driver Assistance System too highly in Indian conditions.

A cargo area of 500 litres is one of the best in the segment and can gobble almost anything that you want to pack in for a long road trip.

Curvv EV has a perfect five-star safety rating from tests conducted under the Bharat NCAP badge. This means on unpredictable roads of our country, the Tata EV once again promises to protect in case of unfortunate incidents.

What we didn't like about Curvv EV

The Curvv isn't a spacious car despite its large appearance on the outside. The space at the back is limited and three adults are a tight squeeze. Legroom behind the front seats can be at a premium if the driver and front passenger decide to stretch a bit. This means rationing assumes priority. Additionally, the sloping roofline eats into the head-room although this shouldn't bother someone under six feet tall.

Quality issues persist. The parking lights on the Curvv EV flashed at random intervals. And for no real reason at all. Go a bit hard on a speed breaker, gradual braking towards a traffic signal, taking a sweeping turn - there's some possible wiring issue that ought to have been looked into, at least in a media test unit. The fit and finish isn't exactly wowing either.

There is very little storage space in the business-end of the cabin. The centre tunnel and doors have been carried forward from the Nexon which means minimal space under the armrest or under the aircon vents.

The cabin of the Curvv EV is airy but backseat space is limited, also because the width of the model is the same as that of Nexon. This means three adults at the back won't quite like the shoulder rubs.

Tata Curvv EV support V2L and V2V functions which basically allows you to either power small appliances or charge another EV. Super. So we decided to plug our projector and watch the World T20 final between India and New Zealand. Unfortunately, it is not a simple process of plug and play because to at least use the V2L function, you need a special adaptor to be fitted into the main charging socket on the EV. It may not seem like a big roadblock but remember, few of the rival models actually offer a conventional 16V socket - the kinds you find at your homes or offices.

So how does the Tata Curvv EV measure up?

The Curvv EV is a solid product as far as a premium all-electric offering is concerned. Its pricing, at least for the version with the smaller battery pack, is on point. It drives well, has plenty of features and a respectable range. On the flipside, rear-seat space and quality issues aren't ideal.

