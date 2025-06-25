Living with Lexus NX 350h Overtrail: 3 Pros and 2 Cons that you should know

As hybrid SUVs grow in popularity, Lexus has taken a bold step by launching the NX 350h Overtrail—a variant aimed at those who appreciate both luxury and light off-road capability. Building on the strong foundation of the NX hybrid lineup, the Overtrail brings unique styling and a revised suspension setup, all without sacrificing the refined driving experience Lexus is known for. But while it certainly has the looks and the comfort to match its adventurous name, it isn’t without its quirks. Here's a quick look at what makes the Overtrail stand out—and where it might fall short.

What It Does Best: Pros of the NX 350h Overtrail

1. Plush Suspension Tuned for Comfort and Control

The Overtrail’s ride quality is among its standout features. It features Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) paired with 18-inch wheels and high-profile tyres which thick side walls. This setup cushions potholes and rough roads with remarkable ease, making it one of the most comfortable crossovers in its segment—especially over long distances or uneven terrain. Moreover, at highway speeds, there is no unnecessary up and down or floaty movement, the NX 350h remains composed and calm. By far, it is one of the best suspension setups that I have experienced.

The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail is an adventure-centric edition of the otherwise luxury SUV. It is definitely a head turner out on the Indian roads.

2. Rugged Yet Elegant Exterior Styling

With its exclusive Moon Desert paint, matte-black accents, and a bolder stance, the Overtrail carries a distinct identity. While it evokes a rugged, outdoorsy character, the blacked-out grille, fenders, and roof rails, it does not get short on luxury factor. Wherever, the NX 350h Overtrail goes, it turns heads.

3. Efficient Hybrid Powertrain with AWD Confidence

The 2.5-litre petrol engine, working in tandem with electric motors. The engine puts out 237 bhp and the total torque output stands at 239 Nm. The front electric motor produces 270 Nm whereas the rear one produces 121 Nm. The electric AWD system (E-Four) delivers confident grip on slippery roads or light trails. It’s not built for hardcore off-roading, offcourse but on open roads, there is no lack of power, the SUV pulls strongly and immediately, thanks to those electric motors. In fact, it delivered a fuel efficiency of around 15 kmpl to us which is quite impressive for a 1.8-tonne SUV.

Where It Falls Short: Cons of the NX 350h Overtrail

1. Inconsistent Braking Feel

One of the most common complaints revolves around the braking system. The regenerative braking setup can feel jerky or inconsistent, especially at low speeds. Transitioning from regen to mechanical braking isn’t always smooth, which might be unsettling in stop-and-go traffic until you adapt to it. It just lacks the confidence, and the driver needs to press the brake pedal quite a bit before the speeds start shedding.

The rear doors could open slightly wider to aid ingress and egress. The legroom is also limited.

2. Cramped rear seat experience

Despite its generous exterior proportions, the rear seat space in the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail feels somewhat cramped, especially for taller passengers. The sloping roofline and bulky front seats eat into headroom and knee room, making the second row less accommodating than one might expect in a mid-size luxury SUV. While the seat cushioning and backrest angle are comfortable for short trips, the limited legroom and relatively narrow cabin width can make long journeys feel tight for three adults across the back. It’s clear the NX prioritizes style and front-seat comfort over rear-seat spaciousness, which could be a drawback for families or those who frequently travel with rear passengers.

