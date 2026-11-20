Japanese automaker Subaru has unveiled two special anniversary editions of its 2027 sports cars, the WRX tS GD25 and BRZ tS ZC15, at Boxerfest 2026 in York, Pennsylvania. The limited-production models celebrate the respective nameplates' heritage in the US market, marking 25 years since the WRX arrived in 2002 and 15 years since the BRZ made its debut in 2012. Both editions feature distinctive colour schemes and performance-focused accessories from Subaru.

Subaru has unveiled limited-run 2027 WRX tS GD25 and BRZ tS ZC15 anniversary editions, featuring heritage-inspired styling, performance upgrades and manual transmissions, with production capped at 350 and 300 units respectively

2027 Subaru WRX tS GD25: Exterior and performance

The 2027 Subaru WRX tS GD25 pays tribute to the first-generation WRX sold in the US, which carried the GD chassis code. The anniversary edition is finished exclusively in World Rally Blue and gets gold-finished 19-inch alloy wheels, upgraded Brembo brakes with matching gold callipers and Bridgestone Potenza S007 performance tyres.

At the rear, the special edition features a dry carbon-fibre swan-neck wing developed by Subaru Tecnica International (STI). The component is also used on Travis Pastrana's WRX ARA25L rally car. Other additions include a flexible strut tower bar to improve chassis rigidity and a performance-tuned suspension setup. The latter combines stiffer springs with revised damping calibration to deliver improved stability and confidence through corners.

Power comes from a 2.4L turbocharged Subaru Boxer engine that produces 271 hp. The powertrain is paired with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. The anniversary edition also gets a six-speed manual gearbox equipped with an STI short shifter. Inside, the WRX tS GD25 features performance-oriented Recaro seats with black Ultrasuede inserts and red contrast stitching.

Subaru will produce only 350 units of the WRX tS GD25. It will be offered exclusively in World Rally Blue with the six-speed manual transmission and is scheduled to reach the market in summer 2027.

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2027 Subaru BRZ tS ZC15: Exterior and performance

The 2027 Subaru BRZ tS ZC15 commemorates the first-generation BRZ, which was introduced in 2012 with the ZC chassis code. The anniversary model gets an exclusive Ceramic White exterior finish, complemented by matte bronze alloy wheels, gold-painted Brembo brake callipers and distinctive bronze graphics near the side sills. The colour combination draws inspiration from the 2020 Subaru BRZ tS, which featured a similar white-and-bronze treatment.

Additional exterior and mechanical enhancements include a black rear decklid spoiler and a flexible V-bar beneath the bonnet. The BRZ tS ZC15 is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.4L Subaru Boxer engine producing 228 hp. Unlike the WRX, it sends power to the rear wheels and is available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.

The cabin receives black leather-appointed upholstery with Bordeaux red inserts, a combination not offered on other versions of the BRZ. It also features a unique ZC15 anniversary plaque positioned near the STI aluminium-and-leather short shifter.

Production of the BRZ tS ZC15 will be limited to 300 units, with its market arrival scheduled for early 2027. Subaru is yet to announce pricing and detailed specifications for either anniversary edition.

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